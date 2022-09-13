the coffin leaves Balmoral Castle for Edinburgh

The mortal remains of Elizabeth II left this Sunday from the Scottish castle of Balmoral, where she died on Thursday at the age of 96, heading to Edinburgh, the beginning of a journey that will allow the British to say goodbye to their queen.

The coffin, covered with the Scottish royal standard and a white flower crown, passed through the castle portal after 10:00 (9:00 GMT). The seven-car entourage is due to arrive in Edinburgh six hours later, after a journey where thousands of people are expected.

“His Majesty selflessly gave us his life and time. Paying tribute to him in a traditional way was a way of thanking him for everything he did, ”explained him at Balmoral Mark Lindley-Highfield, 47, dressed in a black tailcoat and top hat.

Although the leading role returns to the late sovereign after the proclamation of her son as the new King Charles III, the reappearance together of Princes William and Harry, along with their wives Catalina and Meghan, took over the front page of the Sunday newspapers.

“Reunited by sorrow,” headlined the Sunday Telegraph, alongside a picture of the two couples walking together in Windsor. The Sunday Times specified that “long negotiations” were needed between the two couples, who are considered estranged, for that media moment.

Since the death of the sovereign on Thursday when she was spending the summer at her private residence, preparations to receive her coffin have not stopped in Scotland, one of the four nations of the United Kingdom along with England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

“It’s really emotional. It is great that he comes here so that everyone can pay their respects (…), so that the Scots can say goodbye and say goodbye to their queen,” Paloma told AFP the day before in the Scottish capital. In the vicinity of the Palace of Holyroodhouse, the official residence of the kings in Scotland, gardeners were busy getting everything ready for when the coffin arrives.

A wide perimeter around the palace was closed to traffic, and in its surroundings Scots and visitors were constantly gathering to deposit their flowers and other tributes. “It’s so crazy to be able to experience this historic moment,” said Jake, 22. The death of Elizabeth II after seven decades on the throne shocked the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth (Commonwealth of Nations) and the world.

To the official protocol for the moment of his death, carefully elaborated for years under the code name of “London Bridge”, special provisions had to be added since he died in Scotland, known as “Operation Unicorn”. About 200 km separates the royal domain of Balmoral, in the cold Scottish north, from Edinburgh. But the royal procession will take about six hours to go through them because it will be making stops, in Aberdeen (10:00 GMT), in Dundee (13:15 GMT) and in its surroundings.

The public will have the opportunity to see the royal hearse and pay their respects at civic events as it passes. In Edinburgh, the sidewalks along the route were protected with barriers so that Scots and visitors can see the procession pass, which will enter from the north of the city to Holyroodhouse, where it should arrive around 4:00 p.m. (3:00 p.m. GMT). .

The coffin will rest in the throne room of the palace, before being transferred on Monday to nearby Saint Giles Cathedral, where it will remain until a plane transports it to London on Tuesday, accompanied by his daughter Princess Anne.

In the capital, the remains of the queen will be taken a day later in procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster, where it will remain on a purple catafalque to allow the British to say goodbye until the day of the state funeral.

The first state funeral since that of former Prime Minister Winston Churchill in 1965 will take place on September 19 before dozens of world leaders, including US President Joe Biden, and will attract millions of people.

The new 73-year-old monarch will begin his tour of the United Kingdom in Scotland on Monday to attend a condolence session in the Scottish Parliament, one of the emotional tributes that politicians have pronounced in recent days.

Elizabeth II “not only showed the world how to rule a people, but also how to give, how to love and how to serve,” said former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, for whom “it was that indomitability, that humor, that work ethic, that sense of of history that made her Elizabeth the Great.”

Source: AFP.