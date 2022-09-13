The coffin of Isabel II, an oak and lead box manufactured more than 30 years ago

Elizabeth II’s coffin, in front of which hundreds of thousands of people will parade to her funeral, is made of English oak and lined with lead and was manufactured more than 30 years ago, The Times newspaper explained on Monday.

The public will not be able to see the queen face, whose coffin will lie closed and covered with the banner and royal insignia.

English oak and lead

According to The Times, the coffin of the late Elizabeth II it is made of English oak and is lined with lead, like that of her husband, Prince Philip, who died in April 2021.

The London funeral company Leverton and Sons, in charge of the royal funeral, explained to the British newspaper four years ago that they did not know when or who had made both coffins, which were given to them in 1991 when they began to work as official suppliers of the British royal house. .

“It’s made of English oak, which is very difficult to find” and very expensive, explained his manager Andrew Leverton.

The lead lining makes the coffin airtight as it will be placed in a crypt and not buried. But it makes it extremely heavy for its eight carriers.

The brass handles are designed specifically for the royal coffins, like the lid, which must bear the insignia of the monarchy.

“It’s not something that can be done in a day,” Leverton told The Times.

royal insignia

After being exposed in Edinburgh, the coffin will be transported to London on Tuesday night. The next day, he will be placed in a purple-covered catafalque in the Palace of Westminster and guarded by guards.

The royal standard, the emblem of the monarchy that traditionally flew over Buckingham, Sandrigham or Windsor when the queen was there, will cover her coffin.

Two royal insignia will also be placed on the coffin, the scepter and the orb, a globe topped by a cross symbolizing the Christian world.