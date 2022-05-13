The coincidence between Gimena Accardi and Jennifer Aniston that affects thousands of women

After the viralization of the uncomfortable question that a journalist from Salta asked Nicholas Vazquez Y Gimena Accardi during a television interview, comments on social media multiplied and the debate around the social mandates that weigh on women once again took center stage.

Gimena Accardi Y Nico Vazquez They are one of the most beloved couples in entertainment and yesterday they were a trend due to a misplaced question from a show journalist from Salta. The controversy unleashed put at the center of the scene a problem that has been questioned by important celebrities, such as the American actress Jennifer Aniston who on numerous occasions referred to the questions to which she was subjected by her personal decisions regarding motherhood.

Many women who have the possibility of being mothers but not the desire, and vice versa, are placed in the center of the scene. The remarks about their decisions or possibilities are infinite and the questions are usually crossed by social mandates and demands that are directly linked to gender stereotypes.

The questions about the maternity and paternity are habitual and are crossed by a series of social mandates that are being discussed. Men are not questioned in relation to the desire or decision to be parents, they are not questioned when they decide to have a vasectomy, however, women are constantly questioned about their decisions regarding motherhood.

Jennifer Aniston, star of the series “Friends”, spoke on numerous occasions about the discomfort of being constantly questioned about her decision not to be a mother. “Am I going to be a miraculous mother at 52 years old?” She asked wryly and added: “I took everything very personally, the pregnancy rumors, her assumption that she chose her career instead of children. They have no idea what’s going on with me, medically, because I can’t… can I have kids? It was painful and cruel,” Aniston said in a television interview.

From the social, cultural, political and gender transformations, important changes are being generated in the dynamics and structures that were previously rigid and responded to “a duty to be” that today are on the way to extinction are beginning to be torn down. Although social changes generally occur in the long term, the presence of social media and the circulating information speed up this process, making it possible to question lived experiences and desires that are not always consistent with what is “expected”.

“Women have been socialized with great fear due to our age, we are made to believe that we must do everything in a hurry before the age of 30: get married, become mothers, graduate, and take the opportunity to show off our image and our body; because according to this narrative, then begins a progressive and unstoppable process of devaluing the condition of women in a society that is not only sexist and misogynistic, but also profoundly gerontophobic, that is, in which older people are despised and gender is vehemently rejected. aging process”, emphasized Dr. in Sociology, Esther Pineda, in a publication in her social media.