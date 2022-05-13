Entertainment

The coincidence between Gimena Accardi and Jennifer Aniston that affects thousands of women

Photo of James James19 mins ago
0 23 2 minutes read

After the viralization of the uncomfortable question that a journalist from Salta asked Nicholas Vazquez Y Gimena Accardi during a television interview, comments on social media multiplied and the debate around the social mandates that weigh on women once again took center stage.

Gimena Accardi Y Nico Vazquez They are one of the most beloved couples in entertainment and yesterday they were a trend due to a misplaced question from a show journalist from Salta. The controversy unleashed put at the center of the scene a problem that has been questioned by important celebrities, such as the American actress Jennifer Aniston who on numerous occasions referred to the questions to which she was subjected by her personal decisions regarding motherhood.

Source link

Photo of James James19 mins ago
0 23 2 minutes read

Related Articles

This is how Doña Cuquita spent her first Mother’s Day without Vicente Fernández

4 mins ago

What is pica, the disorder around the movie ‘Swallow’?

6 mins ago

Martial sacrificed to bring Cristiano Ronaldo’s successor to Manchester – Sport.fr

8 mins ago

Four actors in the deck to be the new James Bond

17 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button