the Colchoneros would like to get rid of Griezmann to bring in Cristiano Ronaldo!

Will Cristiano Ronaldo really leave Manchester United? If the answer is positive, the question of the destination arises. If a return to Sporting Portugal finally looks inaccessible for the Lisbon club, Atlético Madrid is the club that has come back the most in the debates for several weeks. Today, it is the Spanish MisterChip who even announces that the Colchoneros want to get rid of Griezmann to welcome CR7. Coach Diego Simeone, who has always had a very special relationship with the 2018 World Champion, would not count on him for the coming season.