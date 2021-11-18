“The cold, the hunger, the illusion. We are ignoring a cursed game”

Alessandro Credo – Instagram Alessandro I think

“Yesterday I went to a funeral for a 19 year old boy who died in this damn game.” He too was among the thousands of migrants crammed on the border between Belarus and Poland, says Alessandro Credo, an internationally renowned photojournalist who won The World Press Photo in 2014 precisely by talking about migrants. The young man was also in front of the barbed wire that separated him from the European Union, a symbolic image that appears in every photograph concerning those areas. I think he was able to see these people live, “in their suffering from the cold, from hunger, from the death of family members, from having been deprived of all good and deluded to be able to enter the EU”. “It is not easy to see and tell what is happening from a humanitarian point of view, what actions the Polish and Belarusian agents are taking towards migrants. Poland has created a red zone, and does not allow anyone to enter not only this buffer zone, but also the neighboring villages. The penalty is arrest and fines of up to 1500 euros. I was blocked myself and could not take many photos, ”explains I think. The only way to meet the migrants is to accompany the local people, from the surrounding villages, who for months have been offering a voluntary service to migrants. “They have managed to create a call center service. They took some mobile numbers of migrants and when any of them are in trouble, because they get sick, hurt or beaten, they can send a message to the help center. At that point it is geolocated and the service sends the closest volunteers to the rescue ”.

LEONID SHCHEGLOV via BELTA / AFP via Getty Images TOPSHOT – A picture taken on November 8, 2021 shows migrants at the Belarusian-Polish border in the Grodno region. – Poland on November 8 said hundreds of migrants in Belarus were descending on its border aiming to force their way into the EU member in what NATO slammed as a deliberate tactic by Minsk. – Belarus OUT (Photo by Leonid Shcheglov / BELTA / AFP) / Belarus OUT (Photo by LEONID SHCHEGLOV / BELTA / AFP via Getty Images)

Thanks to the volunteers, the photojournalist learned more details on what the journey of these people was, to reach the borders with the EU. I think he says that migrants, coming from Kurdistan, Yemen, Iraq, Iran, Syria, Afghanistan, but also Libya, and even Dubai, have paid good money to be able to land as far as Belarus. “The people I spoke to told me that they paid between 2500 and 2800 euros for flights and visas and to get to the border with Poland. Only to be pushed in a brutal way to cross it, putting themselves in danger ”comments the photojournalist. Yes, because most of the people I think he met said they were frightened by the Belarusian police, who “force them to keep pushing towards the border, to move forward”. And he deludes them that he can easily enter Germany. “One migrant, for example, told me that they told him to go to customs where there would be buses that take him directly to Berlin” adds I think. Some migrants said that their passport was also taken away. “Most people want to go to Germany because they have relatives and friends there.” However, the photographer underlines that the news coming from migrants continues to be many and conflicting, precisely because “the Polish police do not want the media to access the area”.

WOJTEK RADWANSKI via AFP via Getty Images The Massini family from Syria, father Muhammad (L), mother Alaa (C) and two of their sons are waiting for transport wrapped in blankets assisted by volunteers of Medycy na Granicy (Medics on the Border) in the forest near the east Polish town of Kleszczele, October 22, 2021. – Thousands of migrants, mostly from the Middle East have crossed or tried to cross from Belarus since the summer. The EU believes the Belarusian regime is deliberately sending the migrants over in retaliation against EU sanctions. (Photo by Wojtek RADWANSKI / AFP) (Photo by WOJTEK RADWANSKI / AFP via Getty Images)

“Now, from the latest news that migrants have been transported to a shed, also because it is not possible to stay whole nights out there”. Outside, last night, the temperature touched -3 degrees. Yet Polish agents tried to disperse the migrants with water hydrants. “It was a very tough decision. If you are completely wet, in a place where the evening goes even below freezing, you are dead ”says I think. Polish authorities used tear gas and water cannons to stop migrants trying to enter the country and throwing stones at border guards. An act defended by the Polish Defense Minister himself, Mariusz Błaszczak, who on Twitter thanked the military, claiming that their response “made the country safe”. Warsaw accuses Minsk of providing smoke grenades to migrants trying to cross the border into the European Union, represented by Poland. “We have no intention of doing so but, if necessary, we will be ready to use weapons” said at the press conference the spokeswoman for the Polish border guards, Anna Michalska, according to which among the migrant groups there are also Belarusian officers in civilian clothes, among those primarily responsible for coordinating yesterday’s attack. The Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov takes the opposite view, according to whom the Polish army, using tear gas and water cannons against migrants, “violated the norms of international humanitarian law”.

LEONID SHCHEGLOV via BELTA / AFP via Getty Images TOPSHOT – A picture taken on November 8, 2021 shows Poland’s law enforcement officers watching migrants at the Belarusian-Polish border. – Poland on November 8 said hundreds of migrants in Belarus were descending on its border aiming to force their way into the EU member in what NATO slammed as a deliberate tactic by Minsk. – Belarus OUT (Photo by Leonid Shcheglov / BELTA / AFP) / Belarus OUT (Photo by LEONID SHCHEGLOV / BELTA / AFP via Getty Images)

Rejected from everywhere, no one, except the local citizens and the NGOs that manage to operate, help these people. The photographer says that even “some cars with doctors on board who were helping at the border were destroyed”. On the other hand, the one who works to bring concrete aid to these people is Caritas, which, says I think, “does a great job in local villages”. Spurred even more by the words of Pope Francis – who said that the construction of anti-migrant walls is a return to the past – every Sunday they make donations and try to help NGOs, even non-Catholic ones. “And then there are the anti-sovereign and anti-populist movements, more aware of the general situation. At first they tried to be there to try and send people to Poland. They monitored migrants and demanded that their right to political asylum be respected. And this has sometimes made it possible to avoid rejections, ”adds Credo. Get the best blogs and stories to your email address, every day. The newsletter offers personalized content and advertising. to know more Towards the end of the story he goes back to talking about games, I think. Of “propaganda game, in which those who lose are only the little people”. “Children, many children, many. Pregnant women, people with disabilities. Beyond the sanctions, who will compensate these people? Stolen money, dead family members, false promises, what they’ve been through? Even once back in their countries, how will they be able to live without having their savings anymore? – asks the photojournalist – Standing there I had the impression that it is a declaration of war. It is not just immigration. It is a game in which people are at the center and all of us are forgetting about them. We have lost touch with who they are, with what is happening in their countries. We must not forget that they are the most vulnerable people in the world ”. I think it gets quieter. Words may not be enough anymore. The images of the barbed wire and the gray landscape and that evoke a freezing atmosphere either. “We are facing a very sad, atrocious page, in which great unity would be needed to say enough is enough for all this” he concludes.