The Coldplay theme that Chris Martin wrote for Dakota Johnson — Rock&Pop

Though Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson are pretty private about their relationshipn, that doesn’t mean we don’t have details of their romance. And it is that the British musician has spoken of his courtship in the best way he knows: Through music.

one of themhe most romantic songs from Coldplay’s latest album were written in homage to the actress from 50 shades of gray. In fact, the artist dedicated it to him in a tender moment they had at a concert, where he confirmed that she was the inspiration.

The song Chris Martin wrote for Dakota Johnson

Since 2017, Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson have been in a tender and romantic relationship. Although these do not make public appearances or give details of their romance, the British has made it clearor in love he is through his songs.

Coldplay’s last album, Music of the Spheres, is inspired, in part, by his relationship with the actress. Especially one of the most romantic songs on the album, My Universe, his successful collaboration with the Korean boyband, BTS.

Originally, Chris Martin thought that only the BTS boys would sing the song, since they represented the underlying message of the song: That there are no limits in love and that there is no single or correct way to love.

In one of the concerts that Coldplay gave in 2021, Chris Martin took the opportunity to dedicate the song to Dakota Johnson. “This song is about my universe. And she is here!“said the British musician as he pointed to where she was in the audience.

If you were part of the Coldplay concerts in Chileyou will have noticed that this song caused a furor among those present. And it is that the romantic theme is one of the most popular of the recent album, gradually becoming a classic of the band.





