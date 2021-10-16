The collaboration of the year is the (hypothetical) one between Skims and Fendi

From the images and news shot online in the last period, it would seem that Fendi is working on a new collaboration, this time with the brand of the Hollywood star, Kim Kardashian. According to various news outlets, including WWD, the expected date for the launch of a collab between the Roman fashion house and Skims, the shapewear brand of Kardashian West, would be November 2021.

The news, which raised the suspicion of the unprecedented partnership, came via a post and some stories published on Instagram from the @connie_personal_shopping profile which, as WWD magazine explains, is the account of a personal shopper based in the United Kingdom with almost 45 thousand followers. In fact, a series of photos of midi dresses and mini-bodies were published on social media, as well as an ivory white crop top and a suit with skirt, where the logos of both companies were both clearly visible. The overwhelming evidence was immediately eliminated, however, gossip made the rounds of the web in a short time.

The English girl, definitely wrong the timing of the publication, explained to accept pre-orders for the purchase, then apologizing for what happened, she justified herself by saying that she was “simply” wrong. After collaborating with Donatella Versace for the “Fendace” collection presented during Milan Fashion Week, Fendi confirms that it definitely wants to give an innovative and fresh touch to the luxury brand, thanks to the creative direction of Kim Jones.

The most attentive had already sensed the possibility of a collaboration between Kardashian and Fendi, when during a visit to Rome in early 2021, Kim Kardashian West had visited the Fendi headquarters at the Palazzo della Civiltà Italiana in Rome. The collaboration of the two brands would also be a celebration of the friendship that binds Kim Jones and Kim Kardashian West. For now, those directly involved have not expressed themselves in this regard, it remains only to wait and see what the future holds.

