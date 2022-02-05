The collapse of Facebook: the pains of young Zuckerberg

Over two hundred billion dollars, practically equal tofull amount of Italy’s PNRR, this is the monstrous figure that Meta, the company that owns Facebook and Wazzup has just lost on the stock market. And already the fact that a single private company can burn in the global gambling den of the stock markets, a figure equal to the budget of a large state is an issue that deserves further study.

But what caused the 20% drop in value stock market of a major “big tech” company?

As always in these cases, the flight of investors is determined in part by objective data, in part by future expectations and for Facebook both are negative. Earnings for the fourth quarter of 2021 stopped at “only” 10.2 billion dollars, down 8% compared to the same quarter of 2020. And the forecasts for the first quarter of 2022 are down. The turnover of the American giant actually grew during the last quarter, which ended with total revenues of 33.67 billion, or 5 more than the same quarter of the previous year, which had seen revenue of 28.07 billion.

But profits decrease, that is the net earnings, also dropped due to the new policy inaugurated last April by Apple to ask users if they want to be tracked or not. Most of these would answer ‘no’, thus preventing Meta from selling personalized advertising based on the tastes and habits of the users of the social network, and it was precisely these data that had been the “goose that lays the golden eggs” of the company in recent years.

But there is another even more worrying data concerning daily users, which for the first time in the history of Facebook they have declined, going from 1.930 billion to 1.929. This data has alarmed investors, because it is seen as a symptom of Facebook’s inability to attract new users, especially among the younger ones who prefer other social networks like Tik tok. Older adults, on the other hand, are often penalized by the censorship policies of Zuckerberg’s society (the famous community rules), which in fact limit the freedom of expression of all those who do not see themselves in the most extreme politically correct and do not share the dogmas of the system.

If we add the probable flop of the Metaverse, which cost Meta over 10 billion dollars in investments, but which at the moment remains a project far from being realized and studded with critical issues, the picture is complete.

Facebook’s hegemony among social networks is probably fading, and this is good news after all.

ARNALDO VITANGELI

