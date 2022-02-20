The collapse of Lady Di in slow motion

spencer It was one of the most anticipated titles of 2021. Although it opens this week in our country, its launch in other parts of the world dates back to last year. As had already been anticipated, this film is about the figure of Lady Di, only that the director Paul Larrain she decided to title it with her maiden name, a strong statement of entry. The story focuses on a very short period: the eve and Christmas of 1991 that the British royal family spent in their country house at Sandringham House, while the protagonist and her husband go through a strong crisis after the infidelity of the second.

There is an interesting key in Larraín’s film that accounts for the enormity of its main character. Not only is there almost no explicit historical contextualization, but nothing is clarified about the marital crisis of Diana and Carlos. This implies that it is not only part of gossip and pop culture, but whoever does not know what they are talking about should dedicate themselves to looking for it. Lady Diana is shown in one of her most fragile moments: in an absolute rejection by the Crown, she suffers from uncontrollable bulimia and has hallucinations, information that she herself knew how to give in interviews in the early 90s.

The Princess of Wales is played by Kristen Stewart, who already has an Oscar nomination for this work and seems to be on the right track to achieve it. One of the most surprising points is that an American actress has been chosen to embody the British actress, which already denotes Stewart’s great effort to maintain the accent, added to the powerful emotional delivery that the portrayed period requires. Along with the actress, the costumes also seem to develop an interpretation. This is a fundamental seasoning, not only because they were part of its constitution as an icon, but also because they have been masterfully achieved and as a perfect carbon copy of the real ones. It is through the garments (specifically with her father’s jacket) that the protagonist executes the minimum rebellion she can wield.

Spencer – Photo: Neon

spencer It is an impeccable film in technical aspects and very original in the historical cut that it chooses, given that Lady Di is a figure that has been talked about a lot. This is the second iconic and controversial woman of politics/royalty that the Chilean Pablo Larraín brings to the big screen with an alternative look: after his film jackiewith spencer achieves a maturity in his look. Another aspect to settle on is the soundtrack by Jonny Greenwood, which works as a key element when it comes to creating a claustrophobic environment and becoming a correlate of Diana’s mental and emotional state.

Lady Diana is portrayed as a mother limited by the same postulates of the Crown and by her emotional condition: a jaded woman in a prison marriage and as a popular figure erected between the love and hate of the people. An incorrect one in every way, turned into a permanent scapegoat and beaten down by a life that she did not support. Perhaps that is where one of the film’s weak points resides: its constant lethargy that later ends with metaphorical images of freedom. The torpor that is lived throughout the film is very tied to reality and manages to be transferred to the viewer, but towards the final moments of the film we see certain features of liberation that possibly have little to do with its reality and break with the slow rhythm and suffocating.