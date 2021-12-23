“The collapse of the Wall was not supposed to lead to the end of the USSR”

AGI – “The collapse of the Berlin Wall should not have led to the end of the USSR”. Thirty years after that December 25 when the Soviet flag was lowered by the Kremlin (Mikhail Gorbachev had resigned half an hour earlier), the German historian Peter Brandt – son of Ostpolitik chancellor, Willy Brandt and great investigator of relations between the West and Russia – in this exclusive interview with AGI he gives a counter-current reading of the upheavals that led to the collapse of the Soviet giant.

Professor Brandt, thirty years have passed: the Berlin Wall had already fallen, yet until recently the end of the USSR seemed something unthinkable. Seen from today, how was this possible?

“The dissolution of the Soviet Union was the last dramatic act of the dissolution of real socialism in Europe. This system had shown some success in industrialization, but which had failed in the transition from extensive to intensive growth. Reason for which the gap in living standards over the decades became ever greater, and the lack of individual and collective freedoms was perceived with greater force, increasingly in the light of the détente of the sixties and the promises linked to the 1975 Helsinki Agreement “

Wouldn’t the way of reforms be enough?

“To begin with, the economic dependence of several Eastern countries on the West had grown in the 1980s, while the USSR remained entangled in the unsustainable war in Afghanistan and could not keep pace with the US in the arms race. In short, the system could have stood with even tougher oppression for only perhaps one or two decades. And in the end, the real dissolution was the result of the failure of the Gorbachevian reforms and the attempted coup directed precisely against him. A path favored by internal rivalries within the Soviet leadership and between some republics, starting with Russia itself “.

Yet perestroika and glasnost had brought with them so many hopes and expectations, after the end of the cold war …

“Gorbachev had understood what the foundations of the system crisis were, but he did not have a clear compass. And it was probably too late anyway: the great chance of responding with fundamental reforms to the ‘perestroika of 1968’, or socialism, had remained unheeded. Czechoslovakian ‘with a human face’ “.

Was Gorbachev a tragic figure?

“Without a doubt: because in the end neither a renewed socialism, nor an overcoming of the conflicts between the great powers, nor the common home of Europe could be realized. Moreover, today Gorbachev is still seen as the destroyer of the empire. his attempts to change things – attempts which certainly have also had results – have brought out even more clearly the shortcomings of the old system. blood”.

On November 9, 1989, the Berlin Wall fell. In what sense did it contribute to the end of the Soviet Union?

“We always remember the sentence that Gorbachev had pronounced only a few weeks earlier in front of the leaders of the GDR:” Those who arrive late will be punished by life. “” Basically, the fall of the Wall contributed in a massive way to the collapse of the GDR and the Pact of Warsaw. But it should not be forgotten that since August 1989 a non-communist president was already at the helm of Poland and that the foundations of a multi-party system had also been laid in Hungary. Gorbachev had also abolished the doctrine of the limited sovereignty of the countries of the Eastern bloc. I repeat: the collapse of the Wall should not have led to the dissolution of the Soviet Union “.

30 years later, relations between the West and Russia are still very complicated. What did we do wrong?

“The West, namely the United States, has not consistently pursued the path of overcoming the structures of the bloc through substantial disarmament and the creation of a pan-European security system, as indicated in the Paris Charter of November 1990, and instead has given priority to the strengthening of NATO. The desire of the countries of Central-Eastern and South-Eastern Europe to unite is understandable because of their historical experiences, but the enlargement to the East would be highly problematic for any conceivable Russian government “.

What about the Ukrainian crisis, which seems to have awakened ancient ghosts?

“Of course, Russia does not make the task easier for those in the West who are committed to détente, even if its actions on the Western borders are understandable: the clatter of sabers does not represent the preparation of a great attack (I hope I am not mistaken), but it is a way to pressure NATO to give up admitting Ukraine. Of course, this may not happen the way Moscow imagines it. In general, de-escalation is necessary on both sides in In addition, it must be said that the Ukrainian crisis as a whole is not unilaterally caused by Russian or pro-Russian actions, but rather by an internal Ukrainian cultural and socio-political division, as well as by a mutual escalation mechanism partly determined by misperceptions of each party “.

Relations between Germany and Russia are also very tense: first the hacker attacks on the Bundestag, then the murder of the Tiergarten which was allegedly orchestrated by the Russian services, but also the standoff around Aleksey Navalny. However, the new Chancellor Olaf Scholz insists on the need to keep the dialogue open. How do you see it?

“Let’s suppose that the Kleiner Tiergarten crime was, as established by a court, a murder on state commission: but the US also kills thousands of alleged terrorists with drones as well as a considerable number of civilians. what despicable acts are, and of course the German state must defend itself against becoming the place where such actions are carried out “.

“But in general, I would recommend separating the level of relations between two states driven by interests, preferably based on cooperation (which we also need to address human crises such as climate) and the level of completely free public discussion, including support symbolic and aimed at emancipatory movements through solidarity organizations, associations and parties. A support, I would add, which in my opinion should not focus only on the countries of Eastern Europe and China “.