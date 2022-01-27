The collectible figure from the film has been announced

Sly Stallone Shop announces a brand new line of Action Figure coming soon for all collectors. Realize in ladder 1/6 (30 cm high), and officially approved by Sylvester Stallone, let’s find out all the details of the action figure of Rambo!

Rambo – The action figure

The product we present to you today is part of a line of characters directly from Sylvester Stallone’s films. The latter, according to what was reported, was very involved during the design phases of the first two proposals that will make their debut in the course of 2022.

The first, as you have also read from the title, is the one dedicated to the film Rambo, one of the actor’s most iconic films. On the occasion of the launch, the unboxing was done by Sly. Below we share with you the video published on the Youtube channel Sly Stallone Shop. Good vision!

Production

The best artists in the world in the 1/6 scale field have been involved in the production of this new action figure. The goal was in fact to have an overall quality at the highest levels, with very high standards. Just think that the figure in question is equipped with 28 points of articulation and boasts the presence of clothes in real fabric.

In the production theme, more specifically, we find Sylvester Stallone to supervision and management e Nick Cordasco from The Sly Stallone Shop in the role of executive producer and director.

The artistic direction and the production direction boasts the name of Fabio Varesi, the 3d head is sculpted from Inigo Gil while the design of 3d accessories is by Sean Dabbs. Finally, the coloring work was done by the master Dario Barbera while the packaging is the result of the work of John Rivoli.

The accessories

The Rambo action figure boasts the presence of many accessories such as 8 hands with different openings, the M65 field gun, the survival knife, the compass and much more. For all the details, we refer you to the official shop.

Under the permission of Avi Lerner and Millennium Media, Copyright 2022. All rights reserved.

Release date and price

L’action figure from Rambo is sold at the recommended price of 260 dollars and its distribution is scheduled for end of 2022. For any other information, or to pre-order, slystalloneshop is the answer for you!

Are you a fan of Sky? Do you want this new action figure in the collection? As always, tell us your opinion on our Facebook page and stay tuned to the Orgoglionerd pages for new interesting news and insights.