The collection of cars that Jessica Alba’s children would inherit

Jessica Alba is a well-known actress and businesswoman from the United States, so she has a beautiful garage. Due to these we review the cars that her children could inherit. She Swipes and knows all the cars!

July 23, 2022 11:35 p.m.

One of the renowned actresses who had her moment of glory was Jessica Alba, who marked the eyes of all moviegoers with the fantastic four, Sim City and among other entertaining movies. Nevertheless, In 2008 she retired point time because she was pregnant and over the years she decided to be one of the co-founders of The Honest Company, a company that produces hundreds of beauty products that are friendly to the environment.

Because of this, these days Alba is one of a successful businesswoman as her organization is valued between $1.4 billion and $1.7 billion, as reported by Forbes, for which she has a fabulous and luxurious garage. Given this, we review what cars and trucks their children could inherit in the future: Honor Warren, Haven Warren, Hayes Warren.

1- Mercedes Benz G-Class

Mercedes Benz, an off-road classic.

The Mercedes Benz G-Class has the particularity that it was initially designed for military use, but over the years it became an off-roader for family and professional use. This five-door station wagon is 4.82 meters long, 1.93 meters wide and 1.97 meters high. In addition, it has a 330 horsepower engine, a maximum speed of 210 km per hour and a price of 310 thousand dollars.

two- Range Rover Autobiography

Range Rover, pure off-road quality.

Undoubtedly one of the best trucks today is the Range Rover because it has a long tradition in this type of car. This SUV reaches a maximum speed of 225 km/h and goes from 0 to 100 km/h in 6 seconds thanks to the 441 horsepower it has and is priced at 145 thousand dollars.

3- Volvo XC90

Volvo always bets on minimalist designs.

To speak of Volvo is to see another traditional truck brand in which elegance and good taste go hand in hand. Especially the XC90 because it stands out because it has great detail: the gear lever is glass. This idea is not by chance because it seeks to be the Apple in the automotive industry, so it makes minimalist designs. Currently, this car is worth 136 thousand dollars.

4- Tesla Model S

Tesla makes its mark with its designs.

One of the fashion cars of most celebrities worldwide is the Tesla Model S which has a unique design, which makes anyone think it is a car made for racing. Nevertheless, the maximum speed it has is 250 km/h, but it goes from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.4 seconds thanks to its 422 horsepower and has a value close to 130 thousand dollars.

5 – Bugatti Chiron

Chiron, a unique model for Bugatti fans.

Just saying Bugatti brings to mind the unique design of the sports car from France. Currently, It is worth 3.8 million dollars and every penny is worth it because it reaches a maximum speed of 450 km, it has 1500 horsepower that allows it to go from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.5 seconds. Last but not least, the luxurious Chiron is an exclusive model for 230 people and Jessica Alba is one of them.

1- Lamborghini Aventador

Lamborghini Aventador, a classic among luxury cars.

When you think of a car the words that come to mind are luxury, speed and classic. Those could be the three best adjectives to describe the Lamborghini Aventador that with the design of the doors makes you feel the power of the car. Its value is one million dollars, it has a V12 engine with 700 horsepower that helps it go from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.9 seconds.

Without a doubt, Jessica Alba had the intelligence to choose the role to star in a movie at the right time, as well as to know where to put her money. The same thing happened with their cars because one is better than the other.