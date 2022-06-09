The collection of cars that Marco Perego, husband of Zoe Saldana, would inherit

The success of Zoe Saldana’s performances did not come alone, but was accompanied by a large fortune. With it, the American actress decided to fill her garage with several high-end cars, which one day she could inherit her husband, Marco Perego. She learns more about these luxurious vehicles below.

Zoë Saldana She became the highest-grossing actress in history thanks to her brilliant performances in two key roles, that of Neytiri in Avatar of james cameron and the one of Gamorain the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Also, she starred in other projects, such as Livewith Lin-Manuel Miranda Y The Adam Projectwith Ryan Reynolds.

In 2013, who will play Neytiri again in Avatar: The Way of Watermarried the musician Marco Perego in an intimate ceremony. For this reason, it is that the Italian could inherit one of the luxurious cars that Saldana bought with the success of his films. Let us know below, the vehicles that he could inherit:

1)Audi Q7

Zoe Saldana and her Audi Q7.

East Audi Q7 is the lowest value car in Saldana’s garage, priced at 50 thousand dollars. Under the hood, hide an engine 3 liter V6 which generates a power of 280 horsepower. Thanks to this power, it is that it can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 8.2 seconds and also reaches a 210km/h top speed.

2)Cadillac Escalade

Zoe Saldana and her Cadillac Escalade.

Their cadillac-escalade of General Motorsis valued at 100 thousand dollars about. with the engine 6.2-litre EcoTec3 V8 possesses, is capable of generating 420 horsepower power. This luxurious SUV can reach a top speed of 209 km/h and also, speed up 0 to 100 km/h in 5.2 seconds.

3) Audi A8

Zoe Saldana and her Audi A8.

The Audi A8 It is the first car that Saldana was able to buy, thanks to the compensation provided by Avatar, in 2009. With its engine 4.2-liter V8generates a power of 350 horsepower. It allows you to go from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.5 seconds and also reach a 260km/h top speed.

4) Audi R8 Spyder

Zoe Saldana and Marco Perego on top of the Audi R8 Spyder.

Worth 132 thousand dollarsthe Audi R8 Spyder It is the most valuable car in the actress’s garage. It has a powerful engine under the hood 4.2-liter V8 that generates 430 horsepower of power This last vehicle that Perego could inherit, can reach a 300km/h top speed and also speed up 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.8 seconds.