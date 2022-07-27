The collection of cars that Tenoch Huerta could have as Namor

Tenoch Huerta will play Namor in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Playing this character would give the Mexican actor the opportunity to earn a great fortune, which he could invest in a luxurious collection of cars. He then knows what cars could be bought with his salary.

July 26, 2022 8:20 p.m.

The Mexican actor Tenoch Huertawas presented at the san diego comic con 2022 as part of the cast of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. In this second installment of Black Panther directed by Ryan CooglerHuerta will give life to namor, The Sub-Sailorone of the first characters published in the comics of Marvel.

As we all know, Marvel Studios He is known for leaving a good remuneration to his actors. Zoë SaldanaFor example, he took a bag of 3 million dollars for interpreting Gamorain Avengers: Infinity War. If he received a similar salary, Huerta could have the pleasure of adding these 3 high-end cars to his garage:

1)Cadillac Escalade

The Cadillac Escalade that Tenoch Huerta could buy.

If giant trucks are to his liking, the actor could buy a luxurious one cadillac-escalade by 100 thousand dollars (2,045,980 Mexican pesos). The same, hidden under the hood an engine 6.2-litre EcoTec3 V8 which generates a power of 420 horsepower. So, you can speed up 0 to 100 km/h in 5.2 seconds and reaches a top speed of 209 km/h.

2) Audi R8

The Audi R8 that Tenoch Huerta could buy.

In case of wanting a supercar, Huerta could go for a Audi r8 of 197 thousand dollars (4,031,945 Mexican pesos). This fast German car has a motor 5.2-liter V10 under the chest The same generates 562 horsepower of power, to reach a top speed of 329 km/h and accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.7 seconds.

3) Lamborghini Urus

The Lamborghini Urus that Tenoch Huerta could buy.

Worth 220 thousand dollars (4,500,944 Mexican pesos), the Lamborghini Urus It is one of the most luxurious options. Under the hood, hides a powerful engine 4-liter twin-turbocharged V8which generates a power of 650 horsepower. Thanks to this power, it can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.6 seconds and reach a top speed of 305km/h.