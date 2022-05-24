The collection of cars that the daughters of Ryan Reynolds will inherit

Ryan Reynolds grows more and more in his career as an actor and film producer. Together with his wife, Blake Lively, they have a large collection of luxury cars, which his daughters will inherit one day. Slide and find out more!

The actor and film producer, Ryan Reynolds, has been all the rage in recent years. from starring dead pool in the Marvel Cinematic Universe until its last production, The Adam Projectthe Canadian businessman has managed to be among the Hollywood’s highest grossing actors in the last times.

In 2012, he married the American actress and model, Blake Lively. And it wasn’t long after that they decided to start a family. At the moment, they have three daughters. Both Ryan and Blake are active on their social networks, showing their daily lives, events they participate in, and of course, their luxurious car collection:

1) Lamborghini Aventador

Ryan Reynolds in his Lamborghini Aevntador.

This Italian company model has a V12 engine, which can reach a acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.9 seconds. Furthermore, it comes to speed up to 376km/h. The value of this car starts from the €340,000.

2)Cadillac Escalade

Ryan Reynolds next to his Cadillac Escalade.

This American model has a V8 engine, with a power of 420 horsepowerwhich can reach a acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.9 seconds. Its value ranges between 70 and 80 thousand dollars.

3) Nissan Leaf

Ryan Reynolds next to his Nissan Leaf.

This Japanese brand model has a top speed of 146 km/h and a power of 146 horsepower. In addition, it reaches acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.9 seconds. Its price starts from 27 thousand dollars.

Definitely, the daughters of Ryan and Blake have a great fortune ahead of them, a billionaire garage in the future. We have no doubt that this couple will continue acquiring new models from different emblematic brands as they have been doing up to now. What do you think your next acquisition will be?