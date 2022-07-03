The collection of cars that Zoë Kravitz will inherit

The Kravitz family is a great fan of engines and they have a wide repertoire. An ostentatious collection that stole all eyes. We show you what the interior of this luxurious garage that Zoë Kravitz will inherit looks like below.

Zoe Kravitz She is one of the actresses of the moment. Her outstanding role as Catwoman, in the new Batman film, took all the applause and placed her in the face of fame. At only 33 years old, he has a heritage of around 145,000,000 dollars, and is positioned as one of the best paid in the Hollywood industry.

Thanks to her enviable fortune, Zoë can lead a life of great luxury that includes ostentatious mansions and terrible cars. His Range Rover Autobiography Dynamic shines in his spacious garage. A beautiful SUV that is a sensation in the networks, since it usually accompanies her to all the important events. A truck that ranges from 150,000 dollars, and is positioned as one of the actress’s favorites.

Nevertheless, The Kravitz family is passionate about engines and they add beautiful designs to their collection. A showcase that stole all eyes, and was characterized by the good taste and elegance of its models. Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonetthe parents of the actress, are all the rage for their luxurious cars.

Lenny for his part, in addition to showing a great fascination for motorcycles, has a beautiful porsche panamera. A car that is the result of the famous Porsche 689. This vehicle is inspired by the 911, and has a V6 engine. In addition, it gives off a power of 700 CV. A whole machine! It is estimated that its market value is around $325,000, in its cheapest versions.

On the other hand, Lisa is not far behind and added a restored classic to the sample. It is about your beautiful Ford Mustang from 1965. A car that revived his ex-partner Jason Momoa in an extremely incredible way. An iconic piece of the American automotive industry that gives off about 306 CV of power. Quite an heirloom!

Without a doubt, Zoë not only inherited the good taste for these designs, but also takes with her a fabulous collection worth admiring. The new Catwoman does not hesitate to take a walk with her parents and enjoy these beautiful designs of the automotive industry. However, nothing seems to match her luxurious SUV that seems to have earned a more than special place in the American garage.

Kravitz family car collection photo gallery:

Lenny Kravitz in his Porsche Panamera.

Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa in their Ford Mustang.