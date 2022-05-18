The collection of cars that Zoe Saldana’s children would inherit

Zoe Saldana is known all over the world for her great performances. However, a fact that many of her are unaware of is that she has a luxury collection in her garage. Learn more about the actress’ fleet of cars below.

Zoë Saldana She is one of the most recognized actresses in the world. With her great performances as Neytiri in Avatar Y Gamora in Avengers: Endgame, starred in the two highest-grossing productions in history. Thanks to this, the numbers in her bank account did not stop growing.

Because of his passion for carsthe actress with a Puerto Rican mother and a Dominican father, took advantage of her success on screen to have in her garage a beautiful and valuable luxury car collectionwhich one day, their three children could inherit: Ezio Bowie, Zen Y Cy Aridio.

1)Audi Q7

Zoe Saldana and her Audi Q7.

Priced at 50 thousand dollarsthe Audi Q7 It is the lowest value car in the actress’s garage. This 2007 car has an engine under the hood. 3 liter V6 with which it generates a power of 280 horsepower. Thanks to these, it reaches a 210km/h top speed and can go from 0 to 100 km/h in 8.2 seconds.

2)Cadillac Escalade

Zoe Saldana and her Cadillac Escalade.

this car of General Motorshas an approximate value of 100 thousand dollars. Under the hood, hide an engine 6.2-litre EcoTec3 V8. With it, you can generate a power of 420 horsepower. Also, you can go from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.2 seconds and reaches a top speed of 209 km/h.

3) Audi A8

Zoe Saldana and her Audi A8.

This actress’s Audi has a market value of 120 thousand dollars, but for her it is worth even more, since it was the first car she bought in 2009, with the success of Avatar. with an engine 4.2-liter V8 under the hood, it can generate a power of 350 horsepower. goes from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.5 seconds and can reach 260km/h top speed.

4) Audi R8 Spyder

Zoe Saldana and her Audi R8 Spyder.

This 2014 car has a value of 132 thousand dollars. Under the hood, hide an engine 4.2-liter V8 that lets you go from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.8 seconds. With the 430 horsepower of power generated by the engine, can reach a 300km/h top speed.