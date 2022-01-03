the collection of motorcycles of the star of Matrix Resurrection.

In the box office the film Matrix Resurrection – fourth chapter of the saga – is undoubtedly among the most anticipated of this beginning of 2022, one thing that perhaps not everyone will know is that its iconic star Keanu Reeves is a true motorcycle enthusiast and also something more: the native of Toronto is co-founder of the ARCH Motorcycle brand, a brand specializing in the creation of real tailored motorcycles. But let’s go in order.

THE DAWN Keanu Reeves, in a recent interview with GQ, explained the origin of the passion for two wheels, admitting that the love at first sight was triggered during the filming of a film in Munich. A colleague of his drove an enduro motorcycle and he, returned to Los Angeles, he immediately bought one: an enduro Kawasaki 600, but as imaginable, that did not remain his only bike. A close turn also arrived Norton Commando 850 (1973 Mk2A) which is still part of his collection, one of the actor’s absolute favorites. On the big screen, we saw him riding in“John Wick 3” (a Yamaha MT-09), but also in “Chain Reaction” (a Harley-Davidson) and in “My own Private Idaho” (again Norton).





John Wick 3: Reeves and the chases on the Yamaha MT-09



THE OTHER AND THE TRACK Reeves has owned a Suzuki GS1100E, Suzuki GSX-R750, BMW R75 / 6 (1974), Kawasaki KZ 900, Harley-Davidson Shovelhead (1984) and many more that he bought and sold while filming out home. Adrenaline is often present in your films and where to look for “good quality” if not on the track? Keanu loves the feel of speed that super sports cars can deliver, which is why he often goes to the track with his friends and rides a Kawasaki ZX-10R, not the most extreme but certainly among the most suitable to accommodate his 1.86m tall. Among the curbs, Reeves also takes his Arches and often got pinched on some Ducati as well.

THE MOTORCYCLE OF MATRIX Speaking of Borgo Panigale bikes, in the last chapter there will be a Scrambler but the iconic one of the film is the green 998 driven by Trinity in Matrix Reloaded. That bike was the reason for heated discussions between Ducati and Warner Bros for its coloring out of the canonical colors, but in the end – even convinced by the enormous success of the film in theaters – it was even a dedicated limited series. The one in the film is kept by Reeves in his garage.







THE ARCH MOTORCYCLES The Hollywood star in 2017 became co-founder of the ARCH brand alongside his friend, designer and customizer Gard Hollinger. His creations range from a Power cruiser GT to a futuristic motorcycle still in the prototype phase. They all share engines S&S – American V-Twin – and top components such as Öhlins suspensions, Rizoma accessories and BST carbon rims. The most attentive will remember them exhibited at EICMA 2017 a showcase that gives luster. The rumors say that the fourth chapter of the John Wick saga is scheduled … who knows if Reeves will be able to insert more scenes on a motorcycle.