The collective and the desire for Varese have the better of Derthona

An excellent performance by the collective allows Openjobmetis Varese to overtake Bertram Tortona. Second consecutive victory, after that of Trieste, for the Lombards who temporarily hook the large group of teams with six points in the standings. Bad evening for the Piedmontese who will host Fortitudo after the break. Final result 85-76.

FIRST FOURTH

Starting quintets that see Gentile, Beane, Jones, Kell and Sorokas on one side, and Daum, Macura, Wright, Sanders and Cain on the other. Immediately in the respective starting five the three ex of the evening Chris Wright, Cain and Sorokas. The Openjobmetis starts the match defensively using the zone immediately, a choice that gives a first advantage over 7-2. The guest reaction is thanks to the two with a past from Varese, a 7-0 break and a first external advantage. Alessandro Gentile quickly reaches six points, exceeding 3500 points in Serie A, setting the score at 9-11. Important departure from the ballistic point of view for Bertram, the 4/6 from long distance gives the guest the maximum advantage (16-20) and forces Vertemati to the first time out in a quarter that ends 25-20 thanks to a 9-0 conclusive.

SECOND FOURTH

Sorokas and Beane ignite the retina at the start with two “bombs” increasing the set and bringing Varese forward on 31-20. Mandatory time out for Ramondino who at least initially does not bear fruit with Bertram in great difficulty against the aggressiveness of the Lombards. Varese Basketball has the demerit of not placing the blow of the knockout allowing a slow ascent to the guests in the first half which ends 43-38.

THIRD FOURTH

Return from the locker rooms with Varese coming out, as indeed also in the first two quarters, better from the checkpoints recovering the double figure advantage. The desire of the hosts always first on loose balls seems to be greater. Five consecutive points from Sanders and a block from Daum bring Derthona back to the waterline (53-45). Two triples signed by Sorokas and Gentile rewrite the maximum advantage (61-47) in a fraction that ends 66-52.

FOURTH FOURTH

Partial immediate of 6-0 which leads to +20 a sometimes overflowing Openjobmetis. Coach Ramondino stops the game but the evening continues to be negative and Varese is deservedly the winner, who controls without major worries until the final siren. 23 by Beane on one side, 22 by Sanders on the other.