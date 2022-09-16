The College of Physicians postulates in favor of the Faculty of Medicine of León

“Achieving a Faculty of Medicine in León is a reality for which all social agents must work together”. This has been stated by the president of the León Medical Association; José Luis Villarig who has held a meeting with the rector of the University of León, Juan Francisco García Marín with the aim of working together to make the faculty a reality.

“The College of Physicians tries to group all social forces so that this faculty is achieved,” Villarig pointed out. These social forces go through the Diputación de León, the City Council or the business fabric of the province itself. He also asks that the public administrations carry out a study to find out how many doctors are needed and where, although he points out that this matter “is solved with a great national pact for health.”

The lack of doctors, the key



It is not the first time that León has applied to obtain this medical specialty, as the president of the College of Physicians has recalled. “I have tried by all means,” says Villarig, who stresses that the lack of doctors is the main reason for this request.

A reality that has run into the Junta de Castilla y León where the Minister of Health, Alejandro Vázquez, has disassociated himself from the request.

Accreditations



For the person in charge of the Castilian and Leonese health, the priority is to reduce the accreditation criteria of the National Agency for Quality Assessment and Accreditation (Aneca) to be a professor in the faculties of Medicine before proposing new centers in the community as it could be that of León or Burgos. In addition, he opted to give way to the 4,000 Medicine graduates in Spain who are unemployed as they lack the title of specialist and be able to join the National Health System.

As explained by the president of the Medical College of León to the Medical Writing publication, this position is more that of the Department of Education than that of Health, remembering that the first ones have the last word.

Formalities



The truth is that, although there is an approval from the Board, the creation of the Faculty involves a series of procedures that also have their complications, such as finding the teachers, as explained by Villarig himself. And it is that the president of the College of Physicians recalls that there are few and that the Aneca accreditation process is “very difficult” so he calls for greater agility, coinciding with the counselor himself.