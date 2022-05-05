The Colombian actors who ratified their support for Petro after Julián Román’s announcement

Julián Román, one of the most recognized actors in Colombia, surprised his followers on Tuesday and confirmed that several national artists officially joined Gustavo Petro’s electoral campaign.

“This is not going to get better at the point of fear, this change comes from us. Join the Change ”, the Bogotano pointed out on his personal Twitter account, where he constantly shares some of his opinions on the national situation.

After this announcement, the actor Diego Trujillo did not hold anything back and also confirmed that he will support the leader of Human Colombia in the next presidential elections.“I adhere! I’m going to vote for Petro.” pointed out.

Fabio Rubiano, Julián Román, Carolina Ramírez, Adriana Romero, Carmenza Gómez, Marcela Valencia, Carlos Duque and Margarita Rosa de Francisco are some of the Colombian actors who recently joined the electoral campaign of the Historical Pact.

It should be remembered that the former mayor of Bogotá promised last week that if he wins the Presidency of the Republic in the next elections, no national actor will stop receiving income every time his work is reproduced on different digital platforms, such as Netflix.