The Colombian brand that conquered Sony Pictures

According to Juan Alberto Pujol, spokesman for Sony Picture, his organization sought to find a project that will have the audience they wanted to impact and could add to the history of ‘Bullet Train’:

“This started when I looked for a match with a brand or category that was relevant to the film and to the local market.ly Sushi Fans gave me that, it brought me closer to consumers because it is a brand that has grown a lot, in addition to the fact that it fit perfectly with the oriental concept”, commented Pujol.

Secondly, Alejandro Díaz, who is the young entrepreneur at the head of this important Sushi brand, commented that they began with a process of engagement in order to create an effective strategy in which both companies won: “We needed to know how Sushi Fans was going to have that gear with the movie ‘Bullet Train’.

Sushi Fans is a brand that has focused on democratizing the consumption of sushi, making it not only more massive but also more responsible, as evidenced by its slogan “Sushi for everyone” which proposes, as its CEO mentions, not only to sell a product but also an experience, so this alliance is very appropriate:

“A type of oriental film, the Japanese theme, we printed the whole concept of our letter to the ‘Bullet Train’ to strengthen the branding in relation to the needs of Sony Pictures to promote the film and also our products”Diaz commented.

Among the combos designed by Sushi Fans especially for the film are Tokyo, The Bullet Train, Katana and Destination, with the standout roll: El Morioka, the destination city in which the protagonists of this action film risk their lives for the contents of a mysterious suitcase. A salmon and avocado tartare roll with salmon topping, smoked teriyaki sauce and lemon.

This alliance is the result of the fact that both brands are not only united by a passion for oriental food, but also by the search for an experience that is for everyone; about this Alejandro Díaz, CEO of Sushi Fans affirms “Being chosen by Sony reflects the great work we have accomplished with our franchisees and as a company. They have been leading the sector for 9 years, and this confirms the positioning of the brand and its north”he concluded by saying.