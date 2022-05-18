The Colombian Leonor Espinosa is recognized as the “best female chef in the world”

Drafting

The “best female chef in the world”, according to a prestigious British firm, is a Colombian and anyone who listens to her story will realize how extraordinary her rise to the top was.

To begin with, Leonor Espinosa dedicated the first stage of her life, that is, her first 35 years, to studying economics and art, and then to working as an advertising executive.

It was not until 2007, after self-taught to cook, that he opened his first restaurant, Leo.

But, according to the British events and data firm of the food sector William Reed, in the last 15 years, the Colombian chef “he never stopped practicing the arts or studying economics: he just started doing it through gastronomic eyes”.

Today, 15 years later, Leonor Espinosa is considered the best female chef in the world, according to the list The World’s Best 50 Restaurants made by the firm William Reed.

The choice is due, explains the organization, to its “strong sense of social responsibility and humble attitude”, which have made it “a global benchmark for aspiring chefs”.

The newspaper El Espectador, from Colombia, quoted Espinosa in reference to her art: “Like all Caribbean women, cooking is the continuity of a girl’s experience.”

“In my case, in my grandmother’s kitchen when I directed the daily preparations of the family meal. However, although the kitchen-woman relationship was inherent in my training, the trade manifested itself in me the moment I decided to return to the arts plastic”.

According to the Colombian media, Espinosa has stood out for “highlighting the flavors of the sea, mountains, moors, jungle and mangroves, in each of his proposals he manages to make the country visible.”

In addition, through her Funleo foundation (which she created with her daughter, also chef Laura Hernández-Espinosa), Leonor “works for the vindication of the gastronomic traditions of Colombian communitiesbased on its biological and intangible heritage”.

The chef’s restaurant, Leo, in the city of Bogotá, also became the first Colombian restaurant to reach the ranking of the 50 best restaurants in the world in 2019, and has been on the list of the 50 best restaurants in the world eight times. Latin America.