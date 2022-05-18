Entertainment

The Colombian Leonor Espinosa is recognized as the “best female chef in the world”

Leonor Espinosa in her restaurant

The “best female chef in the world”, according to a prestigious British firm, is a Colombian and anyone who listens to her story will realize how extraordinary her rise to the top was.

To begin with, Leonor Espinosa dedicated the first stage of her life, that is, her first 35 years, to studying economics and art, and then to working as an advertising executive.

It was not until 2007, after self-taught to cook, that he opened his first restaurant, Leo.

But, according to the British events and data firm of the food sector William Reed, in the last 15 years, the Colombian chef “he never stopped practicing the arts or studying economics: he just started doing it through gastronomic eyes”.

