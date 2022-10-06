The Colombian take on the Saatchi Gallery with art and food – Art and Theater – Culture

“It’s the best tear in the history of cinema,” says Hernán Barros with a laugh when he talks about his work on ‘Gravity’, the unforgettable film by Alfonso Cuarón, winner of several Oscars.

Barros – a Colombian living in London two decades ago – was in charge of giving volume to Sandra Bullock’s tears in space and, among other things, he has worked on the special effects of films such as World War Z or the Harry Potter saga.

But now he can only talk about art. Also more than two decades ago he made a creative key with another Colombian based in London, the artist Ómar Castañeda, and together they created the Food of War collective. And now his project is in the main private gallery in the city: Saatchi Gallery.

“It all started with a trip to the Middle East in 2010 –explains Castañeda–, I felt that there was a very strong relationship between food and conflicts; when I was a child they told us: ‘if you behave badly, I won’t feed you’. It is a very strong blackmail”. Castañeda saw the relations between Israel and Palestine summed up in a few apples: “I could take them to Palestine, but if I took them from Palestine to Israel, I had to throw them away.”

Something clicked in his head. He met with Barros and in recent years they have produced different works to eat and reflect on the same problem: war and food.

“The Peruvian cause, for example, was born from the mothers of the Peruvian soldiers who fought for independence, they sold their stuffed potatoes in the city squares for the ’cause’. Vietnamese pho was also born because people used to sell soups to French soldiers and feu (fire in French) sounds like pho. Canned food, of course, also comes from the war,” says Castañeda.

In 2019, the collective exhibited in Bogotá at the Museum of Contemporary Art. And among its members, in addition to a large group of Colombian artists, a star of world art entered: the Serbian Marina Abramovic. In the Saatchi there is a video of him, works by Colombians Adriana Ramírez –who presents a plate with a perfect crack with the legend: Fill the gap (fill the void)–, Raúl Marroquín, Esteban Peña, Juan Ricardo Mejía, Clara Garrido, Ismael Manco and Mario Vélez, as well as works by Polish, Spanish, Brazilian, American, English and Cuban artists.

The work of Barros and Castañeda took as its starting point the ‘rabbit plan’ of Nicolás Maduro, “they decided that people would eat rabbit because, in theory, they reproduced quickly and could be cheap; but they did not take into account that the rabbits have to be fed and that their meat is not exactly popular in their gastronomy and people adopted them as pets,” says Castañeda. The work presents garbage cans – from which those attending the exhibition can take food – surrounded by stuffed rabbits.

“Interaction is important”, says Barros, “people will not forget what they ate at the exhibition; there are also people dressed as rabbits with trays in their hands. There was another sample, in which we explored the Chernobyl tragedy, with a cocktail –with vodka and apples, two products from that region– called black rain; because one of the effects was the artificial rains over Gomel in Belarus; part of its population has suffered from cancer.”

The exhibition will be open until October 8 and there will also be an auction of the works; part of the proceeds will go to Ukrainian artists and a fund for people suffering from food insecurity. More information at www.foodofwar.org.