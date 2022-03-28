The color pink was the winner of this edition of the Oscars

We already guessed it: pink is the color of 2022. First, the trend appeared strongly on the catwalks of the Fashion Weeks, in September and February. Later, he was more present than ever in the verbatim statement by Pierpaolo Piccioli at the Valentino show, the look extra pink of Zendaya, the suit of Helena Christensen and now on the red carpet of the oscars. In fact, at the Academy Awards, this color palette preferred by the actresses for the ceremony went from the pastel tone to the fluorescent fuchsia, definitively consecrating this color and every tonality between trendy colors of this year.

Lily James in Versace. Photo: Getty Images

Pink also for the men’s tuxedo

One of our favorite looks at the Oscars was, without a doubt, the masterful piece from Saint Laurent worn impressively by Zoë Kravitz. The actress, who played the role of Catwoman alongside Robert Pattinson in the movie The Batman, opted for a light pink dress designed by Anthony Vaccarello, wearing it with a diamond choker, and an Audrey Hepburn-inspired beauty look. Almost the same delicate shade of pink (men love all pink sets for a few years) chose the Colombian singer Sebastián Yatra for his Moschino tuxedo, combined with a contrasting black bow and two-tone lace-up shoes.

Zoe Kravitz in Saint Laurent. Photo: Getty Images Sebastian Yatra in Moschino. Photo: Getty Images

The color that gives character to the look

There was no lack of celebrities who opted for a fuchsia pink shade shiny. They included Californian comedian and actress Niecy Nash, in a slit Monsoori gown with a ruffled V-neckline, and director Traci Curry, who helmed Attica with Stanley Nelson, the 1971-inspired best documentary film nominee. at the Attica Correctional Facility. It is never an easy decision in terms of look, but it certainly makes an impact: fuchsia is a very striking color with character, a symbol of optimism and inspiration.

Niecy Nash in Monsoori. Photo: Getty Images Traci Curry and Stanley Nelson Jr. Photo: Getty Images

The most sophisticated shade is still pale pink

Chosen by Mila Kunis for her Zuhair Murad Couture dress, and by actress Jessie Buckley (nominated for Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The Lost Daughter), this shade of pink is certainly one of the most chic, yet unexpected, on a fiery red carpet like the Oscars, where everyone aspires to impress and stand out with sparkling glamorous choices. Buckley’s dress, made especially for her by Erdem, is inspired by the vintage model, iconic for its elegance and simplicity, worn by Martha Plimpton at the Academy in 1989 with River Phoenix. This choice demonstrates the effectiveness and strength of the mantra ‘less is more’, even when it comes to color palettes.

Mila Kunis at Zuhair Murad Couture. Photo: Getty Images Jessie Buckley in Erdem. Photo: Getty Images

Article originally published by Vogue Italia. Adapted by Monica Silveti