“The color purple”, a film about family violence

“The color purple” is a tough film, but it is also, precisely because of the themes it deals with, a film to be seen at least once in a lifetime. Directed by the incredible Steven Spielberg and interpreted by an extraordinary Whoopi Goldberg, “The Color Purple” is inspired by Alice Walker’s 1982 novel of the same name. A story made of violence and resignation that will then lead to an awareness of the value of life.

“The color purple”, the plot

It is the early twentieth century in Georgia and the young Celie Harris, following the sexual violence suffered by her father, gives birth to two children who are forcibly taken from her and given up for adoption. The father, at this point, decides to get rid of the girl, giving her in wife to Albert Johnson a widower with three children called Mister. In the new house, Celie’s destiny does not change, the only affection she knows is that of her younger sister Nettie, who joins her in the new house to escape her father’s abuse too and then leave her sister too because of the attention received from part of Mister. Celie considers her violence to be normal until she meets Shug Avery, her husband’s ex-lover.

A film to reflect

Movies, like books, have an incredible power, which is to be able to communicate a certain message without too many words, without rhetoric and going straight to the point, even if it means reading or watching something incredibly dramatic and heavy. This is precisely the case with “The Color Purple”, whether it is the book or the film, the concept that first Alice Walker and then Steven Spielberg want to convey is clear. Violence against women is an old problem, like that of racism, on the other hand. A problem that, however, does not concern only some poor unfortunate casual victims of unbalanced people met by chance, but above all a family problem, made up of toxic and violent “affections” and “love”.

Alice Turiani