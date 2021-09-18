The color purple and Spielberg’s fears: “Did you have to be an alien to do ET?”

The purple color – which will air tonight at 8.33 pm on Iris – is the film directed in 1985 by Steven Spielberg and based on the novel of the same name by Alice Walker. The film, nominated for 11 Academy Awards, deals with sensitive topics such as incest and sexual violence.

The purple color, the texture

Celie (Desreta Jackson) is a girl living in Georgia in the early twentieth century. Her life is marked by the violence and abuse of her father, which lead her to give birth to two children who are torn from her to get them into the circle of adoptions. When her father loses interest in her, Celie is given in marriage to Albert Johnson (Danny Glover): but the girl’s life does not change. There is still violence, slapping and rapes that mark his days. The only glimmer of light is given by her sister Nettie (Akosua Busia) who, to escape her father’s abuse too, goes to live with Celie. But soon even this small consolation is broken when Nettie is forced to flee because Mister Johnson begins to have inappropriate attitudes towards her.

Alone again and now an adult, Celie (Whoopi Goldberg) is so addicted to the violence that has characterized her existence that she even advises her stepson Harpo to beat his wife Sofia (Oprah Winfrey) to ensure her obedience and make her understand who’s in charge. To change the cards, however, thinks the arrival of Shug Avery (Margaret Avery), an independent woman and singer who teaches Celie the importance of freedom and making her voice heard. A very deep relationship is thus established between the two that will push Celie to finally raise her head and defend herself from the sinister blows of fate.

Steven Spielberg’s “fear”

The purple color is a film that is based on a winning novel of the Pulitzer Prize and that therefore had had a very strong reverberation in the American culture and society of the time. This immediately put him under pressure Steven Spielberg. The director, in fact, at first did not seem very inclined to direct the film with Whoopi Goldberg. As the website of theInternet Movie Data Base the director of the next West Side Story he replied in the negative when asked to direct The purple color. At the request of Quincy Jones – producer of the film and also author of the soundtrack – to go behind the camera to bring the tragic epic outlined by the pen of Alice Walker, Steven Spielberg stepped back. He claimed, in fact, that he did not feel ready for such a challenge. This is because he was sure that his knowledge of the deep south of the United States of America was inadequate to take the reins of a film that told of a specific historical period and starred exclusively by African American actors. Steven Spielberg said that The purple color it was supposed to be shot by a black director, someone who could relate to the hardships and horrors faced by many black people in the old south.

