News

The Color Purple: Corey Hawkins in the film based on the musical

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

The actor Corey Hawkins will be one of the protagonists of the film based on the musical The Color Purple, a project made by Warner Bros.

Corey Hawkins will be one of the protagonists of the film based on the musical The purple color, thus collaborating again with Warner Bros after In the Heights.
The play, in turn, was based on the 1985 film directed by Steven Spielberg through which the director had brought Alice Walker’s novel to the big screen.

Whoopi Goldberg in The Color Purple

Whoopi Goldberg in The Color Purple

In the new film version of The Color Purple, Corey Hawkins will play the part of Harpo. The casting directors of the film, which will be directed by Blitz Bazawule, are currently evaluating the other cast members who will join Hawkins, also involving him in the auditions for the female roles.

Loading...
Advertisements

The screenplay was signed by Marcus Gardley and at the center of the plot will be African American families living in the early twentieth century in Georgia. The musical has lyrics signed by Marsha Norman with original compositions signed by Brenda Russell, Allee Willis and Stephen Bray.

The production team will include Steven Spielberg, Oprah Winfrey, Scott Sanders, Walker, Rebecca Walker, Kristie Macosko Krieger, Carla Gardini and Mara Jacobs.

Corey Hawkins, after In The Heights, is currently starring in the film The Last Voyage of the Demeter and will soon arrive in theaters The Tragedy of Macbeth, directed by Joel Coen, of which he is one of the protagonists.


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

790
News

Ethereum Classic outperformed Ethereum
779
News

15 Books to Save the Planet
769
News

Three promising projects under construction on Polkadot
613
News

Stellar XLM in the wake of Ripple while waiting for MoneyGram …
597
News

What the 600 million bitcoin mega-theft teaches us: here’s how to defend yourself
579
News

Bitcoin, fashion enters the world of cryptocurrencies with Philipp Plein- Corriere.it
537
News

Cardano SPO: Easy Staking Pool [EASY1]
509
News

Bitcoin and Ethereum regain momentum, Cardano overtakes Tether
401
News

Cardano (ADA) enters the next phase Alonzo Testnet, invites hundreds of “Crypto Insider” testers
383
News

that’s why the cryptocurrency got up yesterday!
To Top