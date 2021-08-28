The Color Purple: Corey Hawkins in the film based on the musical

The actor Corey Hawkins will be one of the protagonists of the film based on the musical The Color Purple, a project made by Warner Bros.

The play, in turn, was based on the 1985 film directed by Steven Spielberg through which the director had brought Alice Walker’s novel to the big screen.

Whoopi Goldberg in The Color Purple

In the new film version of The Color Purple, Corey Hawkins will play the part of Harpo. The casting directors of the film, which will be directed by Blitz Bazawule, are currently evaluating the other cast members who will join Hawkins, also involving him in the auditions for the female roles.

The screenplay was signed by Marcus Gardley and at the center of the plot will be African American families living in the early twentieth century in Georgia. The musical has lyrics signed by Marsha Norman with original compositions signed by Brenda Russell, Allee Willis and Stephen Bray.

The production team will include Steven Spielberg, Oprah Winfrey, Scott Sanders, Walker, Rebecca Walker, Kristie Macosko Krieger, Carla Gardini and Mara Jacobs.

Corey Hawkins, after In The Heights, is currently starring in the film The Last Voyage of the Demeter and will soon arrive in theaters The Tragedy of Macbeth, directed by Joel Coen, of which he is one of the protagonists.