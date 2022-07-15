“The Color Room”, in Flow: a feminist fable | From British director Claire McCarthy

The Color Room 5 points

The Color RoomUnited Kingdom, 2021

Address: Claire McCarthy.

Script: Claire Peate.

Duration: 108 minutes.

Interpreters: Phoebe Deynemor, Matthew Goode, Kerry Fox, Darci Shaw, Luke Norris, Bill Patterson, Doreene Blackstock.

Premiere: in Flow.

Heroin wanted. As if it were an advertisement pinned to a public billboard, current cinema suddenly seems hungry for stories starring exemplary women. A search that, pardoning the mistrust, seems less concerned with resolving the growing and justified parity between genders in the distribution of leading roles, than with turning a social movement, feminism, into a business opportunity. The Color Roomfourth job of British Claire McCarthy, can be identified as part of that wave that rescues the cases of real women, who in historical contexts even less favorable than the current one fought to assert their rights before a society ordered yesterday and today around the masculine. The film thus joins others, such as the suffragettes (Sarah Gavron, 2015), about the fight for the female vote in England; hidden talents (Theodore Melfi, 2016), which addresses the work of black women at NASA in the 1950s; either Colette (Wash Westmoreland, 2018), where Keira Knightley plays the well-known writer. All of them show the trend.

The Color Room addresses a specific moment in the life of Clarice Cliff, a determined and enterprising young woman who managed to become a renowned designer and ceramic artist in England in the 1920s. His work designing a revolutionary collection of crockery with ultra modern lines, in tune with what avant-garde movements such as cubism or futurism had been doing in art, earned him unexpected success. Not only because of her status as a woman in an ecosystem dominated by men, but because she managed to do it within British society, governed by traditionalist and conservative values, even in the field of aesthetics. Cliff’s success lay precisely in the fact of convincing businessmen that women are also subjects of consumption and that, therefore, targeting her wishes could be very profitable. Any analogy with what is mentioned in the first paragraph is not, then, a mere coincidence.

Although he staged a recognizable feminist fablein which the determination of a woman manages, if not to twist, at least to open a gap in a masculine domain that was just beginning to question itself, The Color Room cannot avoid falling back on the use of classic romantic cinema resources. That allows the film to present itself covered in a patina that makes it seem less combative than its story actually is. In that decision, in which some may see an attachment to the historical account, others may find a concession, a weakness. The truth is that, in a strange way, the film adopts a deliberately naive tone to conservatively tell the story of this woman, who dedicated herself to nothing less than fighting those values ​​that the society of her time tried to pass off as immutable. .