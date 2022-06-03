The color that is setting the trend since Cannes

“Whoever dares to wear green is beautiful” says a Spanish saying. And that’s what you must have thought Sharon Stone to step on the cannes red carpet with a dress Dolce and Gabbana Featuring a strapless neckline, a fitted silhouette and a maxi skirt with a front slit.

Tina Kunakey

A line that followed Tina Kunakey that shone with prairie green pattern straight silhouette with matching cape for the Cannes red carpet.

Tina Kunakey in Valentino. Photo: EFE/EPA/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

Isabelle Huppert

The green it was also the color chosen by the actress Isabelle Huppert who arrived in the French city with a transgressive neon green creation with glove-sleeves over boot-leggings bearing the signature of Balenciaga.

Isabelle Huppert in Balenciaga. Photo: EFE/EPA/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

In a lower tone, the German model appeared Tony Garm who opted for an aquamarine green jacket suit with hundreds of embroidered colored crystals.

The same chromatic range chose Nieves Alvarez who for the new edition of the festival chose a design with a deep neckline adorned with a crochet of pearls, crystals and tulle appliqués, signed by Eli Saab.

Women and men do not hesitate to dress in green What Viola Davis, Jennifer Lopez, Dua Lipa, Maluma or Pedro Almodóvaramong a long list of “celebrities” who dare to mix it with other tones such as white, black or beige.

Viola Davis in Alexander McQueen. Photo: EFE/EPA/CLEMENS BILAN

But green also goes with pink, purple, vanilla, tangerine and blue. The total “look” of this color is booming and “influencers” like the Italian Chiara Ferragni, Erika Boldrin or Giorgia Tordini do not hesitate to show it off or soften it with neutral tones.

JOY IN DRESSING

Identified with nature, it is elegant and sublime, provides light and radiates security as seen in the collections of Bottega, Balenciaga, Louis Vuitton, Marc Jacobs, Prada or Dries van Noten.

Firms that propose green in all its variations, from olive to mint, passing through emerald, prairie, aqua or lime, shades that sneak into all the shop windows of the world, as well as in clothes and accessories.

Green in its most vibrant variant becomes fluorinea tone that has been installed in the dressing room of Queen Elizabeth II for many years.

The Queen of England, who will celebrate her Platinum Jubilee at the beginning of June, is a fan of intense and luminous colors and green is one of his favorites because it is associated with prosperity and confidence.

“There is joy in dressing up and having fun and green offers that extra“, explains to EFE the stylist Pepa Fernández, who assures that “this tone rises from its ashes and becomes the fetish and most desired color of summer“.

“Designers have surrendered to solid greenalthough many of them mix it with gold or silver for more festive garments, designed for summer nights”, says Fernández.

If you want to show off green in all its essence, it is important to “do without patterns,” says Fernández, who proposes combine different shades of green to give a “more creative air to styling”.

With great capacity to grant inner calm, optimism and joy, green provides freshness, stability and resistance. Aware of the benefits of this tone the great designers have resorted to it to recreate the summer and evoke crystal clear waters, ice creams and relaxing walks in the mountains.

But the green, in addition to a fashion coloris a trend imposed by the responsible consumption of fabrics that protect and preserve the environment.

They are known designs with an ecological soul by Stella McCartney, Moises Nieto, Adolfo Domínguez who work with organic cotton and alternative and environmentally friendly products. The poet Federico García Lorca already said it in the Romance Sonámbulo “Green I love you green / Green wind. / Green branches”.

*With information from EFE.

