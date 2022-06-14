The color that will be one of the trends of 2022 – Revista Para Ti

There is a truly striking shade within platinum blondes, it is known as “Ivory” and it is shaping up to be one of the color trends in the coming spring.

The platinum blonde is a classic that has been imposed by several celebrities such as Gwen Stefani, Katy Perry, Beyonce either Kristen Stewartwho emulated in their hair the tone that one of their predecessors, Marilyn Monroe, had imposed in the ’50s.

With the series “Game of Thrones” this tone had a revival thanks to the long hair of one of its protagonists, Daenerys Targaryen (better known as Khaleesi), who was played by Emilia Clarke.

As for the tone in question, known as “Ivory” (in Spanish, ivory), its tonality is cold and is closer to white than yellow. It’s a blonde with nordic essencecold and bright -precisely- as is ivory.

The Ivory tone also shines on short hair. Photos: Pinterest

The celebrity who brought out this tone was kim kardashian during his appearance on the Met Gala in May this year.

Experts say that this shade softens the features, bringing light to the face.

Being so light, it hides the appearance of gray hair, so it would be a good thing to keep in mind if you want to hide them in a practical way.

In full hair and also in highlights. Photo: Pinterest

Tips to take care of bleached hair

-If you had to bleach your natural tone to get to Ivory, it is best to keep it hydrated, using nourishing masks or ampoules.

-Try to untangle it delicately, using wide combs.

-To protect the color, opt for special shampoos with bluish or violet pigments, highly recommended to prevent the hair from turning yellowish.

-Products with thermal protection are always recommended before drying or ironing.

-During the summer you will have to add sun protection and salt water or chlorine, choosing the right products for such purposes.



Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lawrence with their platinum hair in a Nordic tone. Photos: IG