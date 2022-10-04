The color will continue to be a trend, so says Valentino

The Paris Fashion Week continues and the turn is for valentinethe firm whose creative direction is in charge of Pier Paolo Piccioliwhich has a huge fame among celebrities, such as Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Naomi Campbell and more.

Although fuchsia completely took over the collection of the previous season, this time, to Spring – Summer 2023the Italian designer’s decision took another course, he he is very aware of the power of vibrant colors, however, he combines them with more neutral tones and of course, black that can not miss.

The silhouettes and colors proposed by Valentino for next year

Layers, transparencies, brightness and various silhouettes that make women and men feel comfortable with their own bodies, as well as the inclusion of the powerful v-shaped logo was the protagonist in various pints, including makeup, which was in charge, once again, of the successful artist and businesswoman pat mcgrath.

To be more exact, Piccioli wanted to concentrate on a collection in which the dresses were flowing and undulating, long and short, drawing inspiration from the work of artist Lucio Fontana, as well as some outfits more androgynous in shades such as ivory, beige and brown, as a way of celebrating the beauty in every skin tone.

Continuing with the show, color, a great ally in the current version of Valentino, came stomping along, including electric blue and greens like lime or emeraldthese were embellished with sequins or in simpler versions, whether for the day in some coats or evening dresses with low backs, there is something for everyone.

Fun facts about the new show

The creative director of the important fashion house has shown great sensitivity in recent years, one that goes beyond garments, for example, on this occasion, at the end of the parade, he took the models to the street so that passers-by Parisians could admire his creations.

Another detail that caught the attention of this presentation was that Valentino chose, contrary to what is customary, new or little-known models, in this way, the spectators could focus on who they are as individuals instead of their status in the competitive industry of the fashion.