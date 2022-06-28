Entertainment

The colorful style that Ángela Aguilar wears with her t-shirt and sets the trend

Photo of James James38 mins ago
0 27 1 minute read

The singer Ángela Aguilar has shown that she is not only talented at singing but also very talented when it comes to posing in the images she posts on social networks. The daughter of Pepe Aguilar does not stop giving surprises with its different styles that it shows in its account of Instagram and this time it has been with a simple white shirt and jean pants.

On these days Angela Aguilar She has uploaded some photos to her official Instagram account where she shows her beauty and youth that are characteristic of the young woman. She is just wearing a high quality white cotton t-shirt with a print that says “Dreamer” and she has a beautiful rainbow; and a jean pants has left an inclusive message for the LGTBQ + pride day.

Source link

Photo of James James38 mins ago
0 27 1 minute read

Related Articles

Jenni Rivera and Marc Anthony will have their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

9 mins ago

Drake number 1 in sales with “Honestly, Nevermind”

10 mins ago

Natalie Portman wants to fight alongside Captain Marvel

20 mins ago

The crazy rumor of a CSGO dream team led by Neymar

21 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button