The colorful style that Ángela Aguilar wears with her t-shirt and sets the trend

The singer Ángela Aguilar has shown that she is not only talented at singing but also very talented when it comes to posing in the images she posts on social networks. The daughter of Pepe Aguilar does not stop giving surprises with its different styles that it shows in its account of Instagram and this time it has been with a simple white shirt and jean pants.

On these days Angela Aguilar She has uploaded some photos to her official Instagram account where she shows her beauty and youth that are characteristic of the young woman. She is just wearing a high quality white cotton t-shirt with a print that says “Dreamer” and she has a beautiful rainbow; and a jean pants has left an inclusive message for the LGTBQ + pride day.

With the song “Amiga Mía” in the rhythm of techno music, she has surprised everyone by breaking out of the mold of regional Mexican music and singing a modern popular song. For a moment Angela Aguilar he forgot ranchera music and offered a hymn for the LGBTQ+ community in the middle of the weekend in celebration of the XLIV Pride March.

The singer surprised her followers with a musical theme that they did not expect, first because it is not part of her recent record production “Mexicana Enamorada”, but it is a separate song, which she released to celebrate love and living without fear.

Source: Instagram Angela Aguilar

In the caption of the photo that you have posted on your account Instagram, Angela Aguilar has written: “Angelitxs, I had this surprise in store for all of you!!!! For living your truth without fear, for letting love win. For never stopping dreaming Enjoy #AmigaMia. Making a clear allusion to the popular song by Alejandro Saenz.