The colossal eruption in Tonga, explained

In the archipelago of Tonga, rescue activities for the population affected by the violent volcanic eruption of Saturday 15 January, and the resulting tsunami, are continuing slowly due to the damage to the roads and the main airport of the country. Communications with the islands are difficult and there is a fear of a humanitarian crisis that could affect part of the nation, where 100,000 inhabitants live.

In the days before the mighty eruption, the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai underwater volcano appeared to be in a phase of relative calm, after a few more turbulent days in late 2021. Between Saturday and Sunday, within hours it produced a tall column. of smoke, a gigantic amount of lightning and finally an eruption with the production of a powerful shock wave that traveled thousands of kilometers and helped to produce tsunamis. The largest waves caused damage along the coasts of the Tonga archipelago, while others of smaller size were detected thousands of kilometers away in North America and South America.

According to experts, such an eruption with virtually global consequences occurs every thousand years. The events of last weekend will be studied for years by geologists, looking for new data to better discover not only how volcanoes work, but more generally the geological processes that take place several kilometers deep under our feet.

Underwater volcanoes

We are used to thinking of volcanoes as more or less high mountains on whose summit there is a crater. In reality, in general terms, a volcano is any discontinuity in the earth’s crust (the outermost shell of the Earth, on which we live), from which gas, dust and molten rocks escape. This material, mostly magma, is formed in the depths of the planet and sometimes finds an outlet towards the surface, especially in the border areas between the various plates that make up the lithosphere (the earth’s crust and the outermost part of what is just at the below, the upper mantle).

Plate tectonics is in fact the most widespread and shared theory to explain an important part of the geological activity of our planet. The hypothesis is that these large clods move on the mantle, moving away and approaching each other, with sliding points along their borders and areas where the edges of one plate sink and slip under those of another plate. (subduction).

The archipelago of the Kingdom of Tonga is located in the north-east of New Zealand near one of these subduction zones, and owes much of its existence to this geological phenomenon. The islands have formed more or less along the edge of the Pacific plate that extends below the Australian one. A large scar that largely includes the Tonga-Kermadec ridge, with magma making its way to the earth’s surface where molten rock releases gas and solidifies upon contact with water, leading to the formation of a large amount of underwater volcanoes.

Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai

The Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai is essentially a large submerged mountain, with an elevation from the seabed of about 2,000 meters. Its top consists of a large basin (caldera) with a diameter of about 5 kilometers, almost completely submerged by the waters of the ocean. Some parts of the caldera emerged from the sea and formed a couple of recently formed and uninhabited islands, which following the new eruptions have undergone profound changes and have almost disappeared.

For obvious reasons, underwater volcanoes have long been difficult to control, both due to their remote locations and the fact that they are often found at great depths in the oceans. Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai was no exception and, apart from some reports of an eruption in the late 1980s, not many other details about its ancient history can be found.

The volcano began to be noticed in the spring of 2009, when explosive activity was observed which was followed by the formation of some small islands, which were quickly eroded by the waves; in 2014-2015 a series of other eruptions produced new outcrops.

In these types of volcanoes, the explosions are due to dynamics geological events occurring in the subduction area. As the oceanic plate slips under the Australian plate, its rocks come into contact with the very hot material of the mantle, forming a very dense and gas-laden magma. The interaction between magma and water leads to underwater eruptions characterized by high explosiveness (surtseyana eruption).

Eruption

After years of relative quiet, on December 19 the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai had produced a series of explosions, with the emission of a high column of dust and smoke that had reached 15 thousand meters in altitude. The geologists had taken note, but without worrying too much, given the history and type of the underwater volcano.

In the following days the magma had started to flow with relative ease and the lava, the part now devoid of gas, had begun to solidify and expand the island formed by the volcano. The activity then returned to normal levels, suggesting at the beginning of 2022 that the acute phase was over.

By the end of last week, however, the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai had started to get busy again. The clues to the resumption of explosive activity were evident not only from a new column of smoke, but from the enormous amount of lightning recorded in the area.

A volcanic eruption often brings electrical storms because the ashes suspended in the air approach and move away from each other and with the tiny fragments of ice present at high altitudes. The phenomenon leads to the formation of electrical charges which then trigger the intense discharges of energy that we see as lightning and lightning. Using special radio receivers it is possible to detect flashes in real time, calculating their position and the frequency with which they occur.

In the first weeks of the year, the amount of lightning detected was in the order of a few hundred or thousand per day, in line with the activity of Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai. However, things changed between Friday 14 and Saturday 15 January, when tens of thousands of electric discharges began to form in the tall column of smoke and dust. In just one hour, more than 200 thousand were recorded, a phenomenon never observed before with this intensity, confirming the great explosive activity that was taking place underwater.

The high number of lightning and lightning strikes, with thunder audible continuously in several islands of the Tonga archipelago, was partly due to the large amount of steam that was produced in the shallow waters of the caldera. When it reached the upper layers of the atmosphere, it turned into ice, further fueling the interactions with the ash suspended in the air. However, the causes of the very high amount of lightning are not yet fully known.

At 5:15 pm local time (5:15 am in Italy) on Sunday January 15, the volcano produced a much more sustained eruption with a gigantic explosion, whose shockwave traveled thousands of kilometers. The phenomenon has been observed by some satellites, whose sequential images effectively show not only the enormous column of smoke produced, but also the displacement of dust and gases pushed by the shock wave.

It is estimated that the eruptive cloud reached a diameter of several hundred kilometers and an altitude of about 30 thousand meters. The atmospheric pressure waves generated by the explosions and the rapid movements of gases have moved to high altitudes, traveling for thousands of kilometers, up to overcoming South America.

The explosions and roar in the cloud were not only detected in Tonga and relatively nearby New Zealand, but also several hours later at a great distance. Some have reported hearing them in Alaska, more than 9,000 kilometers from the volcano.

Tsunami

Following the explosion, anomalous waves were formed, which quickly reached the undeveloped coastal areas of the Tonga archipelago, pushing several meters inland. A large amount of ash and dust also fell on the islands, which covered much of the vegetation and inhabited areas.

The direct causes of the tsunami are not yet fully known. Those induced by submarine volcanic activities usually derive from the displacement of large quantities of rock in the water, as can occur for example when a part of a volcanic building collapses. The explosion itself may still play a role in the formation of the rogue waves, but it will take days to better study the characteristics of the shock waves that occurred and that could have influenced the formation of the tsunami.

The waves generated by the eruption crossed much of the Pacific Ocean, with strong waves in Japan and along the coasts of Chile, Peru and Ecuador.

What remains

The violence of the eruption led to a marked change in the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai, as can be clearly seen from the satellite images.

The parts that surfaced in 2014-2015 have disappeared and two islands, which existed even before the 2009 eruption, have almost completely disappeared.

A few days after such a large and catastrophic event, it is difficult to predict what will happen to the volcano. The extent of the eruption seems to suggest that most of the gases present in the magma have been released, but knowledge on the extent and geological characteristics of the area is relatively limited and will require new surveys and studies.