the colossus is inaccessible in many areas of the world

The Christmas they shopping on the web they are more and more in fashion. Amazon and Amazon Web Services they go in down and users all over the world notice it right away. The two services of the online shopping platform remained inaccessible for thousands of users worldwide.

Read also> YouTube, the most viewed videos in 2021. Euro20 final, Me Against You and Lol on the podium

To report it is Downdetector, but also and above all the users who have flocked on Twitter. Amazon said for its part that it had identified the cause and that its technicians are “actively working on recovery,” but has not provided any timing. The e-commerce giant was keen to point out that not all regions of the world they had problems.

From the available reports it appears that at the moment the problems have mainly affected customers on the east coast of the United States. On the Amazon site, many users have reported only one very slow loading of the pages rather than the inability to use the service.

However, even services like the security cameras Ring by Amazon, the app of mobile banking Chime is the manufacturer of iRobot robot vacuum cleaner they found problems, according to their social and Twitter profiles. This is the third interruption of services for Amazon this year.

In June, users encountered a short down of Amazon platforms, including Alexa and Prime Video. That glitch affected several other companies as well, including Shopify, PayPal, and news group CNN. Then in July the e-commerce giant suffered an interruption of the service of the online stores, which lasted nearly two hours and affected at least 40,000 users. The latest troubles come just as Amazon’s customers ramp up for Christmas shopping.

Last updated: Tuesday 7 December 2021, 21:18



© REPRODUCTION RESERVED