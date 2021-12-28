the combat system will be more dynamic and responsive – Nerd4.life

Elex 2 will represent a clear evolution compared to the first chapter in various areas, including the combat system, which according to the developers will be more dynamic and responsive compared to that seen in the first chapter.

On the other hand, the first Elex was a action RPG rather ambitious, which presented very interesting characteristics and which were liked by many fans of role-playing games but which on the other hand had several aspects to file, also derived from a rather small production and which perhaps would have needed a greater amount of time to fix every aspect.

These corrections and evolutions should instead be applied to Elex 2, the relaunch of the action RPG open world of Piranha Bytes, which brings us back precisely to the particular sci-fi world of the team in question.

Elex 2, an image of the game

In a recent interview published by Twinfinite, the developers specifically talked about the combat system and how it has been improved in the new game.

Great effort was made to try to make the clashes more dynamic, fast and reactive, leading to the development of different models before finding the solution considered most effective to make the team’s vision the best. One of the strengths of Elex 2’s combat system, we learn, is his flexibility, which allows you to adapt the fighting style to different eventualities and according to the weapons and characteristics of the character.

In line with the different possibilities of evolution offered also from the narrative point of view, with the ramifications of the story, even the clashes will have a more varied and free aspect, with the possibility of solving the clashes in different ways: you can for example lure enemies into traps by sending them against other characters, or adopt guerrilla tactics in addition to fighting in the open field. Various features of Elex 2 can also be discovered by reading our tried-and-true Piranha Bytes new RPG, after seeing the new faction trailer last month.