The combination of raising children, running a household and going to work puts women’s health at risk

Question: I am 32 years old and had my first child Divya 8 months ago. 2 months ago I restarted my job and I don’t pay anything anymore. Apart from being tired, I feel bad and anxious and my relationship with my husband is not good. Thanks for your opinion. (Silvina Propati. Mar del Plata)

Although work is healthy, excess of it is harmful. This is a serious problem for Many women who have to make intense efforts to simultaneously care for their families and maintain a job outside the homeA combination that can cause diseases.

On one hand, it has been proven that women who devote themselves only to household chores They become more depressed by doing sacrificial work. And, for many people, very unprofitable.

And that, often, It is not appreciated even by family members. Perhaps this is the reason why when a woman succeeds in having a job outside the home she is in a better mood than when she devotes herself only to being a housewife.

Women show depressive and anxiety symptoms when they have to try to take care of their household and fulfill their work responsibilities. Photo: Shutterstock.

However, on the other hand, it also It was found that more and more women are suffering from various disorders Stress, anxiety, anxiety or depression, accompanying their inclusion in the labor market.

Statistics from around the world, in this sense, show a clear agreement between high rates of depressive and anxious symptoms Women must juggle taking care of their homes, breastfeeding, raising small children, as well as trying to meet their work responsibilities.

These health responsibilities are not free, which has become more evident over the past two decadesCoinciding with the global economic crisis that is plaguing our country.

some women They go to work as a necessity for their personal development And many others to be able to survive (if they are single) or supplement the meager family income.

What is healthier for women: devoting themselves only to the home or working outside it?

Isn’t it contradictory that both conditions are harmful?

No, if you consider the attitude that the woman adopts.

The level of overload takes its toll on the body. Photo: Shutterstock.

Risks of Seeking Perfection

If a woman seeks to be an ideal mother, wife and worker, The level of overload will cause your body to suffer damage For his immense efforts.

It is good not to lose sight of the fact that nothing in life is free.

It should also be noted that, in general, most workplaces (with a few and respectable exceptions) are Organized and designed for workers who do not have the responsibilities of caring for their children.

Work and family are interdependent spheres that represent a complex relationship, which can be positive (if achieved) a satisfactory balance between them) or negative (when participation in one of these areas hinders the other, generating discomfort or significant psychological damage).

Reconciling family and maternal life requires a lot of effort. But, also, to recognize that, in order to make them adapt, some concessions must be made and resignations must be accepted when everything has to be made right.