the comeback, a risky bet for the players?

Successful “comeback” in his former club, this is a double-edged sword for the many great players to have tried it. Nourished by its dose of nostalgia and fantasy, the temptation to put the cover back may seem legitimate at first sight, for players as for clubs. But isn’t there really more to lose than to gain?

Cristiano Ronaldo

Leaving Manchester United in 2009 having won everything that was possible from a collective and individual point of view, the Portuguese returned there in the summer of 2021 with the ambition of reviving a club whose sporting ambition has dry up in the meantime.

But, despite a more than honorable accounting contribution (18 goals scored in 30 PL matches) and a few moments of brilliance, like this initial double against Newcastle for their comeback at Old Trafford in September, there was no of miracles. United ends the 2022 season at a pitiful 6e place, far from its initial objectives, with the added bonus of elimination from the 8e final in the Champions League. A competition that CR7 could therefore, for the first time in his career, not play next season.

Thierry Henry

During the eight seasons he spent in north London, Thierry Henry established himself as one of the best players in the history of the club, but also of the English league, with 370 matches, 228 goals scored, titles and engraved moments.

So when, after five years of getting away to Barcelona and then New York, Arsenal announces its return for a winter freelance, it’s effervescence. The story even turns into a fairy tale when the Frenchman comes into play during a 3e round of Cup against Leeds, before offering victory to his team a few minutes later. Factually, the balance sheet of this return is however mixed, since he will only play seven small matches for two goals scored.

Fernando Torres

The Spaniard is a child of Atlético de Madrid, with which he revealed himself on the national scene before leaving to rub shoulders with the requirement of the Premier League under the colors of Liverpool then Chelsea. Leaving Spain as a young adult, “el Niño” returned there eight years after his departure, when his career began to seriously falter.

Again, the striker has done his training club proud services by adding 160 matches to the 244 he had played during his first spell. Enough to forge an unbreakable bond since, even today, at 38 and when his career is now over, Torres is part of the management of the Colchonero club as coach of the youth team.

Didier drogba

The Ivorian striker is associated with the period of revival of Chelsea FC, a revival which guided the club to victory in the Champions League in 2012. Drogba arrived in 2004. Over this period, he was able to raise pretty much everything that was possible in England, including three Premier League, four Cup and two English league top scorer titles (2007 and 2010).

It is therefore with the feeling of accomplishment that he left the Blues after the triumph of 2012, to try two more “exotic” adventures in China then in Turkey. His return to London in 2015, at the age of 37, is a small surprise. For, in the end, a (very) short season with seven goals scored. A dull record, but which will in no way scratch its legend.

Andriy Shevchenko

Golden Ball in 2003, the Ukrainian conquered Italy then Europe during his time in Milan. Almost 300 matches, 173 goals, a Champions League, two titles of “capocannoniere”… It is logical that after seven years of good and loyal service, “Sheva” opts for Chelsea, the club in vogue of the 2000s, in within an English championship which is gaining momentum.

Failed in London, Shevchenko returned to Lombardy two seasons later, but the Italian air did not perform miracles with 26 matches and two small goals which did not convince the Milan staff to continue the adventure further.

Nicolas Anelka

One of the most famous football globetrotters (twelve clubs, seven countries) can boast of having been the author of one of the earliest comebacks. Between leaving PSG in 1997 and returning to the French capital in 2000, Anelka changed status, winning the Premier League with Arsenal and the Champions League with Real Madrid.

The 220 million francs (i.e. 34 million euros, a record at the time) disbursed by President Laurent Perpère to repatriate him are a reflection of the then very ambitious strategy of a PSG which once again wants to be conquerors. . But Anelka will only stay two seasons, scoring less than twenty goals, before heading to Liverpool.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Another globetrotter, the Swede left his mark on every championship he set foot in, mainly in the Netherlands, France and Italy. They are also very few players who can be proud of having worn the colors of the three major transalpine clubs that are Juventus, Inter and AC Milan.

Probably it was with the last city that Zlatan forged the most carnal relationship: champion with the Rossoneri in 2012 within a dominant team, the great Swede returned there in 2020 after stints at PSG, LA Galaxy and at Manchester United. A paying return, since he contributed, at the age of 39, as a player but also as a manager, to bring Milan back to the roof of Italy, ten years later.

Antoine Griezmann

French at heart, Spanish by adoption, “Grizou” was familiar with the highest level when he found himself under the orders of Diego Simeone at Atlético, between 2014 and 2019. His choice to join Barça, a year after a title of world champion of which he was one of the great craftsmen, turns out afterwards to be a fundamental error. With him, Barça does not win the title. Without him, Atlético won it, seven years later.