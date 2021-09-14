The comeback of New York? European brands win on the red carpet and social networks



September 14, 2021 by Marco Caruccio



In the Big Apple, European fashion steals the show from the American one. The awaited edition of the first post-pandemic Met Gala decreed the triumph of the Italian and French fashion houses on the red carpet set up last night for the inauguration of the exhibition ‘In America: a lexicon of fashion’. Due to the health emergency, in 2020, the annual retrospective of the Metropolitan Museum of Art had given up on the Costume Institute evening which brings together hundreds of celebrities, models and stylists. The event, at the end of New York fashion week (7-12 September), has undoubtedly given media coverage to many US fashion houses, but most of the guests preferred to wear clothes made by European brands. An unexpected choice given the ‘patriotic’ theme of the exhibition, and the desire to relaunch Nyfw and the stars and stripes fashion, after several muted seasons. Michael Kors, Oscar de la Renta, Carolina Herrera, Thom Browne, Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger, Vera Wang and many of the main overseas labels, including many emerging ones, saw their creations worn in front of the flashes of photographers, but it was the maison of the Old Continent that dominated.

Loading... Advertisements

Gucci, Versace, Valentino, Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Balenciaga, Saint Laurent, Moschino, Prada, Dior, Dundas, Iris Van Herpen, Stella McCartney, Givenchy and many other European brands have often collaborated with more than one star. The champion Serena Williams chose Gucci, the actresses Carey Mulligan And Whoopi Goldberg they came to the arm of Pierpaolo Piccioli dressed in Valentino haute couture, Rihanna And Kim Kardashian , among the most anticipated names, they opted for Balenciaga. Versace has created a 3 in 1 suit for the star of the music charts Lil Nas X. La Medusa has also collaborated with Maluma, Channing Tatum and the Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o. Emily Blunt And Rita Ora they relied on Miu Miu and Prada. Among the many who have chosen Saint Laurent there have been Hailey Bieber And Zoë Kravitz. Naomi Osaka she was dressed in Louis Vuitton; Kristen Stewart And Cara Delevingne they turned to Chanel and Dior respectively.

Numerous stars in Moschino including the Olympic athlete Tom Daley, the top models Irina Shayk And Kater Elson.

The brand of Aeffemoreover, it was a surprise that the brand with the most engagement during New York fashion week. According to analytics firm ListenFirst, Moschino, which for the first time chose to parade within the New York calendar, almost touched one million interactions through the various social networks, reaching 974 thousand, well above Michael Kors (695 thousand) and Christian Siriano (347 thousand), respectively in second and third position, followed by Carolina Herrera, LaQuan Smith And Coach. In short, as the Americans say, italians do it better.









