The comedian Ulises Toirac: ‘I have a terrible fear for the future of the Cuban people’

The comedianCuban director and screenwriter Ulysses Toirac He says he suffers the fair ailments of being 59 years old and living in Cuba. “People see me and think I’m an ageless doll, but they feel the years; I’ve been working for the public for 45 years,” he says about his career, which, however, makes him feel lucky. “I feel very proud of the opportunities I’ve had and the patience of the public,” adds the man who brought Chivichana to life in an interview with DIARIO DE CUBA.

Every seasoned artist remembers turning points that have marked his career, for Toirac there have been several. “I am a lucky guy. I had to Saturday, And what makes you laughY swear to tell the truth; all three were, at the time, giant rating champions. Saturday achieved 97% of the audience at the end of the year. And what makes you laugh had the magic of introducing new faces. It is the project that I am most proud of, it literally cost ten pesos, the scenery and the actors were practically free. With swear to tell the truth I bet on the format of Three Skates and the tremendous courtat a time when it was a taboo subject, for the absurd policy of belittling Cubans who leave“.

The comedian, who currently works on his daily show The morning rushwarns that no one escapes censorship when working with humor in the category of social satire.

“I am not going to set myself up as a victim, in fact, I think I have been quite lucky for the things I have saidPerhaps because I always calmly think about how the beasts are going to fall on top of me and how I have to respond. Everything has happened to me, from when they try to suspend a rock, until they tell me that I can’t do a show in theater just before starting, programs that shelved me and couldn’t go on air… Humor goes to the conscience of the people, it is going to destroy taboos, social, ethical, religious and sexual“.

Due to the public recognition he has achieved throughout his career, Toirac dons “clothes and moods” before leaving his home. “I know I can’t go out on the street and scratch my butt in a corner or go out with a bad temper.. I’m not exactly the person who stands on stage, but I’ve learned to be, because people get upset if they don’t see the one they know. Those people out there pay for everything I eat and drink in my life, so they deserve to be treated with absolute respect.”

The comedian says he feels a great responsibility for the influence he has on people. “Everything has happened to me with the public. I remember that a woman, in January 1994, stopped me when I was walking through Santo Suarez and told me that her son had gone to the United States that year and her husband had died. She told me that he thought about taking his own life that end of the year, but ‘thanks to you I didn’t do it,'” says Toirac excitedly.

If you ever run into the comedian on the street and he doesn’t say hi back, don’t take it the wrong way. “I have a screwed up ear, I listen for only one, there are people who greet me in the street, I don’t hear them and they get upset”.

Toirac, who in his personal life says he is calm, studious, and loves computers and his family, always wanted to make people laugh.. “I was always weird physically, now is when I’m less weird, as a chama it was a wonder of rarity and I enjoyed it a lot, it gave me many possibilities to make me laugh. I’ve always enjoyed surprising people with new ideas, what they now call lateral thinking. I remember once as a child, in an act, I played the seventh dwarf in Snow White. She only had one text in the entire performance and that was a disaster. It was supposed to be a dramatic moment and when I spoke the school fell apart, from there I always had the inclination to be a comedian“.

His professional path became clearer when he became involved with the amateur movement studying at CUJAE. When he graduated he formed his own group, which participated in the university festival of humor in 1984. “Then I established a relationship with Virulo and the National Show Ensemble of that time, and everything was on track.”

Regarding the necessary changes in Cuba, Toirac says that, at this moment, he sees them as impossible to happen. “More and more polarization. Radicalization is gaining more and more strength, hatred and intransigence from both extremes.”

“There are a lot of people pushing, delaying and thus allowing things to get more extreme. I have a terrible fear for the future of this townthe thing is very screwed up, yes I think it has to change”.

“Sometimes they call me 20 things, because you are forcing me to say what you want me to say and not what I say, and that is what bothers you. I’m seeing fewer and fewer chances for a peaceful solutionAnd when I say peaceful, I’m not saying it’s not a great solution.

Asked about the 11J protests, Toirac says that it was “a test of strength, so much so that after Yunior García did not get anywhere. The 11J showed that people can take to the streets and that it can have consequences. No one is going to give you power for free. I was surprised that people had the courage to come out. I saw many people in a good mood, saying the things they thought; I saw others not so like that, for whom it was a kind of fun. I was very nervous because I knew it could get out of hand.”

“The government has all the tools to perpetuate itself. I did not see it, as in other countries in the world, where vertical violence is unleashed, but I saw the signs that it can be applied. That day and the next I did not see them with joy “.

As a final message, the comedian thanks the patience of his followers and the good times he has experienced for his career, and calls for unity. “All Cubans, wherever we are, are Cubans. There is no one less, there is no one else.”