The comedy film on TV: “In her shoes

The comedy film tonight on TV: “In her shoes – Se fossi lei” Tuesday 7 December 2021 at 9.15 pm on Rai 5

In Her Shoes – If I were her (In Her Shoes) is a 2005 Curtis Hanson film starring Cameron Diaz and Toni Collette in the lead role.

“Friends, rivals, sisters” (Movie tagline)

Maggie and Rose are two sisters with two profoundly different characters. Maggie is cheerful, unconscious, immature, while Rose is the exact opposite. The only passion that unites them are shoes, and a deep affection that unites them. Daughters of a remarried man, whose mother died years earlier in a mysterious car accident, the two sisters find themselves at Rose’s house after their stepmother has removed Maggie from home for the excesses that distinguish her. Rose, a successful lawyer, experiences love stories with difficulty; one evening, returning home early, she discovers her sister in bed with her man. The physical and emotional distancing is immediate.

Two parallel stories develop; that of Rose, who discovers love in a work colleague, who gets rid of her oppressions by abandoning her forensic career, dedicating herself to the care of dogs, and that of Maggie who moves to her grandmother, believed dead and instead removed from her son-in-law for strong contrasts on the life choices of their family. The pain of her sister’s disappearance leads Rose to withdraw into herself, to distance herself from all affection, including her future husband.

It will be the grandmother, having discovered the address of the eldest granddaughter, to bring the two together, who will finally discover themselves united, with Maggie grown up thanks to a long period committed to helping the elderly housed in the center where even the grandmother lives her old age that has them it also allowed her to overcome her dyslexia and learn to appreciate poetry. Settled the differences, Maggie will take care to reconnect her sister with her beloved and future husband, who realizing the importance of Rose in his life, will retrace his steps concluding the story with a happy marriage.

Directed by Curtis Hanson

With Cameron Diaz and Toni Collette

Source: WIKIPEDIA



