the comedy of Drax’s phrases

Thinking of Marvel movies, the first elements that come to mind are action and superheroes, but often there is also a good dose of comedy. One of the most diverse and likeable groups in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is that of Guardians of the Galaxy. Composed by the human leader Peter Quill / Star Lord (Chris Pratt), the alien Gamora (Zoe Saldana), the genetically modified raccoon Rocket (Bradley Cooper), the humanoid tree Groot (Vin Diesel) and the warrior Drax (Dave Bautista).

Groot is by far the most popular of the bunch, recognized even by those unfamiliar with the film. Peter and Gamora participate in most of the action and Rocket certainly does not go unnoticed. Drax the Destroyer also deserves his moment of glory for his memorable releases that often leave us dumbfounded. The group debuted with the two dedicated films, but we have also seen it in other Marvel products such as Avengers – Infinity War And Avengers – Endgame. A third installment is currently in the works that will bring the entire cast back together with Guardians of the Galaxy – Vol 3. And if the movies aren’t enough, on Disney Plus (watch them here) there is the animated series with the three seasons and also some short films.

Guardians of the Galaxy – Who is Drax?

© Marvel

Kylosian intergalactic criminal who seek revenge for his family. Specifically against Ronan and later Thanos for killing his wife and daughter. After being caught for his crimes, allies himself with the Guardians of the Galaxy always keeping his revenge goal. The Kylosians are one alien race considered primitive and naive from the most advanced galactic groups, for this reason Drax does not know metaphorical concepts or customs. Despite his anger and violent disposition, Drax is capable of thinking right strategic and it’s brutally honest.

Drax owns one considerable strength and its leather is very resistant to shocks. It is taller than the other alien groups and it is a lot athletic despite the weight. In the comics the character has green skin, but in the films it was made tending to gray above all to not create a hero visually too similar to the Hulk.

The best sentences of Drax in the MCU

Guardians of the Galaxy

Drax’s phrases are definitely surprising: Switch from comical and nonsensical outings to sentences with deeper meanings. In fact, almost with the ingenuity in the style of Winnie the Pooh, he managed, unconsciously, to sow a few small pearls. To present his way of thinking, this first exchange with his companions is perfect:

Rocket: “His people are based on the literal, metaphors glide over them like water.”

Drax: “Nothing slides over me like water! My reflexes are too fast and I would catch it. “

Drax is called the Destroyer because he killed dozens of guards trying to achieve his revenge goal. Her self-analysis explains very succinctly how her actions were excessive and is also a clue to the character’s growth and the grieving process:

“You’re right I was a fool. All the anger, all the fury … They were to cloud my pain. “

© Marvel

Guardians of the Galaxy – Vol 2

His brutal sincerity and its being without filters they make him quite rude at times and he certainly has no idea what the boundaries are between offense and joke. So, after telling Mantis that he found her downright hideous, he comes up with a personal philosophy about ugliness.

“When you are ugly and someone loves you, you know they love you for who you are. Beautiful people never know who to trust. “

From his experience, Drax was able to make an observation while creating two distinct types of people:

“There are two types of beings in the universe, those who dance and those who don’t.”

We could pause to reflect on the thousand meanings of dance, associating them with personalities or the way you choose to live every day. Although we know well that for Drax, dancing means dancing.

Let’s not call it dictionary, but yours quick definitions are quite spot on:

Nebula: “All you do is yell at each other, you are not friends!”

Drax: “You’re right. We are a family.”

Avengers – Infinity War

Among the sentences of Drax we also collect exits that leave us speechless:

“I have developed the ability to remain so still that it is invisible to the human eye.”

© Marvel

To explain Drax’s “invisibility” we can imagine a thousand theories, among the fans there are also those who have assumed that he himself does not see people who are motionless … From the series: “If you stay still, it does not sting you” talking about a bee.

Finally, returning to the unfailing sincerity, we also have a lot of lightheartedness in the face of big threats that the group meets every day.

Iron Man: “Are you yawning? In the midst of this? Did you hear what I said? “

Drax: “I stopped listening after you said, ‘We need a plan’.”

Follow us on:

Facebook

Instagram

Metronerd

Elisa Scaglia

Adv