Entertainment

The comic moment in which Henry Cavill looks at Shakira that unleashes memes on social networks

Photo of James James21 mins ago
0 19 1 minute read

“I would like to be Shakira so that Henry Cavill would look at me that way!” This is what many fans of the actor thought when a video went viral in which the protagonist of “Superman” is distracted from an interview when the Colombian appears in the Red carpet.

The 2015 video has gone viral in the last few hours, and the way Cavill reacts to seeing the singer has given people something to talk about and unleashed all kinds of memes.

The moment goes back to 2015 during the red carpet of “The Man from UNCLE” (The CIPOL agent), an action film directed by Guy Ritchie.

At that event, Henry was present, and while answering questions from the media, the Briton felt a small stir behind him, turned around and asked the reporter if she was concerned about the Colombian star. Receiving an affirmative answer, Cavill lets out a smile.

Shakira, I wish I was you!

The reactions of netizens to this peculiar moment have unleashed various memes in which they joke about the actor’s tastes.

“Come to Colombia, you would fall in love.” “Even superheroes ask about Shakira.” “Oh, I died, he likes Latinas,” were some of the comments.

Source link

Photo of James James21 mins ago
0 19 1 minute read

Related Articles

Nicole Kidman surprised everyone when it came to appearing in front of the public of her husband, the musician Keith Urban

27 seconds ago

Beyoncé: her performance at the Oscars not really live? All information revealed

1 min ago

Johnny Depp Asks Judge to Remove ‘Improper Argument’ From Amber Heard’s Closing Statement

10 mins ago

Amanda Seyfried Calls for Action on Mamma Mia 3!: “The Plot Doesn’t Even Matter Right Now”

11 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button