The comic movie on Netflix that breaks records: it lasts two hours and stars Emma Stone
The streaming giant continues to release productions that quickly become all the rage among users.
Emma Stone She is one of the most recognized and acclaimed American actresses of the moment. Her protagonists are all the rage on streaming platforms, as is the case with Zombieland: Thanksgiving, a horror and comedy movie that sweeps Netflix.
Zombieland: coup de grace is a sequel to the well-known Zombieland. This American production It was released in 2019 and lasts 1 hour and 49 minutes. Its plot is a horror comedy and its director Ruben Fleischer.
History circles around youA group of people who must travel from the White House to the heart of the United States, surviving new kinds of undead. But, above all, they will have to try to bear the inconveniences of living with each other.
Official Synopsis for Zombieland: Knockout
The group of zombie hunters returns to meet straggling survivors and battle a new breed of undead.
Cast of the American production that is all the rage on Netflix
- Jesse Eisenberg
- Woody Harrelson
- Emma Stone
- abigail breslin
- Zoey Deutch
- Rosario Dawson
- luke wilson
- Avan Jogia
- Bill Murray
- Thomas Middleditch
- Rachel Luttrell
- MWWMichael Wilkerson
- Julia Vassi
- Jessica Medina
- Otis Winston
Zombieland Official Trailer: Knockout
