The comic movie on Netflix that breaks records: it lasts two hours and stars Emma Stone

The streaming giant continues to release productions that quickly become all the rage among users.





Emma Stone She is one of the most recognized and acclaimed American actresses of the moment. Her protagonists are all the rage on streaming platforms, as is the case with Zombieland: Thanksgiving, a horror and comedy movie that sweeps Netflix.











Netflix’s record-breaking comedy movie: It’s two hours long and stars Emma Stone

Zombieland: coup de grace is a sequel to the well-known Zombieland. This American production It was released in 2019 and lasts 1 hour and 49 minutes. Its plot is a horror comedy and its director Ruben Fleischer.

History circles around youA group of people who must travel from the White House to the heart of the United States, surviving new kinds of undead. But, above all, they will have to try to bear the inconveniences of living with each other.











Official Synopsis for Zombieland: Knockout

The group of zombie hunters returns to meet straggling survivors and battle a new breed of undead.

Cast of the American production that is all the rage on Netflix

Jesse Eisenberg

Woody Harrelson

Emma Stone

abigail breslin

Zoey Deutch

Rosario Dawson

luke wilson

Avan Jogia

Bill Murray

Thomas Middleditch

Rachel Luttrell

MWWMichael Wilkerson

Julia Vassi

Jessica Medina

Otis Winston

Zombieland Official Trailer: Knockout

Zombieland Official Trailer: Knockout | Netflix



Do you want to win a trip to Qatar? 🤩 Participate in the draw and don’t miss the opportunity to support the National Team in its debut against Saudi Arabia. TyC Sports takes you to the World Cup.✈️

Don’t miss a thing Receive the latest TV news and more!

It may interest you



