Entertainment

The comic movie on Netflix that breaks records: it lasts two hours and stars Emma Stone

Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 23 1 minute read




The streaming giant continues to release productions that quickly become all the rage among users.


Emma Stone

Emma Stone She is one of the most recognized and acclaimed American actresses of the moment. Her protagonists are all the rage on streaming platforms, as is the case with Zombieland: Thanksgiving, a horror and comedy movie that sweeps Netflix.



Netflix’s record-breaking comedy movie: It’s two hours long and stars Emma Stone

Zombieland: coup de grace is a sequel to the well-known Zombieland. This American production It was released in 2019 and lasts 1 hour and 49 minutes. Its plot is a horror comedy and its director Ruben Fleischer.

History circles around youA group of people who must travel from the White House to the heart of the United States, surviving new kinds of undead. But, above all, they will have to try to bear the inconveniences of living with each other.



Official Synopsis for Zombieland: Knockout

The group of zombie hunters returns to meet straggling survivors and battle a new breed of undead.

Cast of the American production that is all the rage on Netflix

  • Jesse Eisenberg
  • Woody Harrelson
  • Emma Stone
  • abigail breslin
  • Zoey Deutch
  • Rosario Dawson
  • luke wilson
  • Avan Jogia
  • Bill Murray
  • Thomas Middleditch
  • Rachel Luttrell
  • MWWMichael Wilkerson
  • Julia Vassi
  • Jessica Medina
  • Otis Winston

Zombieland Official Trailer: Knockout

Zombieland Official Trailer: Knockout | Netflix

Play

Zombieland Official Trailer: Knockout | Netflix


Do you want to win a trip to Qatar?

🤩 Participate in the draw and don’t miss the opportunity to support the National Team in its debut against Saudi Arabia. TyC Sports takes you to the World Cup.✈️

Don’t miss a thing

Receive the latest TV news and more!

comment


It may interest you


Source link

Tags
Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 23 1 minute read

Related Articles

The Resident season 6: The romantic moment between Billie and Conrad that went wrong

40 seconds ago

Selena Gómez’s formula to maintain her figure: this is the diet she follows

12 mins ago

Hollywood actors who were sexualized in movies

23 mins ago

These are the Disney + series that attract the public in Spain

34 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button