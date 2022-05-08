The comical confusion between Francisca Lachapel’s husband and the priest during the ecclesiastical wedding

Last Friday, May 6, the presenter Francisca Lachapel and the Italian businessman Francesco Zampogna carried out the ecclesiastical wedding that had been postponed for a certain time, and although everything went quite well and ended up being a fairy tale, there was a misunderstanding.

It seems that the couple was hoping that the ceremony would be a little longer but this was not the case, Zampogna did not understand what was happening when the priest told him: “The groom can kiss the bride”After those words, Lachapel replied “Already?”, while the husband looked a little confused.

As in all weddings, the kiss is usually that seal that is placed on their union and as in all ceremonies, this time would not be the exception. Only that both, in a rather comical way, were surprised when they reacted and saw that they should give each other that show of love that everyone expected.

In one of the videos you can see how Francisca and Francesco in a rather funny way reacted at the moment when they strengthened their union as spouses that they already were, only that for various reasons this ceremony had not been able to be celebrated.

In fact, some of those present branded the groom’s face as a poem and it is that in the middle of the few seconds of the misunderstanding he was looking the priest in the eyes waiting for him to tell him what he had to do. Later, she understood it and they gave each other the romantic kiss that has invaded social networks.

The show of love lasted approximately 10 seconds, then proceeded to put on their rings and listen to their promises. At the end of what was the ecclesiastical ceremony, the priest asked them again to give each other another kiss and unlike the first, this second one was full of joy, shouts, emotion and the applause of all the loved ones who were present.

For those who thought that everything was over, the couple continued the celebration last Saturday, May 7 in the bride’s native country and this celebration, like the previous one, also included food and dancing.

