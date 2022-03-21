The commented first birthday of the son of Emily Ratajkowski

Giveaways included a bright pink Step 2 children’s power car with a personalized license plate.

The model Emily Ratajkowski is celebrating a milestone. His baby Sylvester turns one this year. March 8 and to celebrate he held a birthday party to entertain him.

The proud mother shared photos on Instagram of her little boy walking next to some silver balloons with the name sylvester and also showed the rest of the decoration and the cake.

For his part, the little wore gender-neutral attirejust the way she wanted it, which included a pair of brown pants with red poppies, a beige shirt with gold and brown flowers, and a black and gold plaid vest.



Facebook / AFP Read Also > They arrest a man who went into the loft of an OnlyFans model to record her every night

The gifts included a bright pink Step 2 children’s motor car with a personalized plate. The celebration culminated in an elaborate three-tier birthday cake that matched the baby’s outfit.

Sylvester is the first child of the model, the result of the relationship she had with Sebastian Bear-McClard.

In an essay for Vogue, the model wrote in 2020 when asked if she was expecting a girl or a boy, she said that “we like to answer that we will not know the sex until our son is 18 years old and that they will let us know”Hill.