“the commercial is misleading”, presented a complaint

A few days after the presentation of the Iliad fiber offer, Codacons focuses on the promotion of the telephone operator. In fact, the consumer association presented a complaint as it would consider the information indicated in the advertisement to be “misleading”.

In the document, that asks for an intervention by the Antitrust and Agcomthe Codacons notes that “it appears that there are significant information omissions to which the consumer does not pay attention as he is attracted by the claim “forever” and by the equally emphatic one of “without constraints”“.

In particular, there are three disputes. In the first, Codacons notes that “the offer would only cover the monthly rate so not the extra bundle and technical features such as speed or capacity“.

Furthermore, according to the association, the offer would be forever “provided that the associated mobile sim and the inertial payment method associated with both remain active forever. This introduces an external element to the “forever” promise and a condition that is radically incompatible with such a peremptory and absolute advertising and contractual promise.“.

In the end, “introduces a condition that severely limits the promise of “no constraints”. This offer in fact has constraints and restrictions. First of all, to always keep an Iliad sim active in order to benefit from those particular economic conditions. Secondly, even more penalizing for the consumer, the obligation for the consumer to pay the amounts of both services (fixed and above all mobile) with an automatic payment instrument such as a credit card or debit on a current account.“.

The Codacons it also focuses on the 5 Gigabit connection speed per second, that “has territorial and technological limits “which obviously would not be adequately exposed in commercials. The communication advertises Iliadbox omitting fundamental and relevant technical limitations. From a more in-depth analysis, the modem delivered to customers supports this promised speed but only as” overall speed “, A concept absolutely incomprehensible to any consumer. The 5 Giga advertised are in fact only theoretical and substantially impossible to achieve in the normal use that a consumer makes of the home connection and internet connection. Only a minimal part of these 5 Gigabits per second is in fact it can be used for the most common use made of the internet connection, that is the wifi connection. More precisely, only 500 megabits of the promised 5 Giga can be used in WiFi, or only 10% of the advertised service. And if you connect more wifi devices such availability of bandwidth and speed connection should even be shared, reducing further. The 5 Gigabits per second that Iliad advertises could only be reached by temporarily connecting several computers to the individual Ethernet ports of the modem. But none of us makes a similar use of computers and other home appliances connected to the network: the common and usual experience is to connect these appliances comfortably to the wifi at home.”Iliad observes.

Immediate the Iliad’s answerwho with a note highlighted that he had “always communicated in a clear and transparent way to consumers and we believe that the content of the proposal for the Iliad fiber as well as its communication are aimed at making even technical and complex issues simple and clear. In any case and as always, we collect every idea that we consider useful to improve, given the launch of the offer in the fiber segment with the aim of always making our users satisfied.“.

For all the details on how to activate the Iliad Fibra offer, we refer you to our in-depth analysis.