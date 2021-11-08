“The commitment has been maintained, the Cup and sampling center inaugurated”

Montefiascone – The regional councilor D’Amato: “One more step towards a proximity healthcare”

by Daniele Camilli

Montefiascone – The inauguration of the Hospital Cup – De Santis, D’Amato, Donetti and Panunzi

Montefiascone – “The commitment has been kept. With quality and humanity. Today we inaugurate the single booking center (Cup), sampling point and prosthesis office of the ASL in Montefiascone. One more step towards the regional health care we are aiming for ”. The regional councilor for health Alessio D’Amato was a little while ago in Montefiascone where the new Cup will open to the public from tomorrow.

The cup of the Montefiascone hospital

“In August – said the director of the Asl Daniela Donetti – there was still a construction site here. Even then we said that by the first half of November everything would be ready ”.

Together with D’Amato and Donetti, there were also the regional councilor Enrico Panunzi and the mayor of Montefiascone Giulia De Santis with all the council. For her, the first ribbon cutting after the elections of 3 and 4 October.

Montefiascone – The inauguration of the Hospital Cup

“The commitment has been maintained – said D’Amato -. With quality and humanity. This is a source of pride and importance. We are men and women of doing. In these two years of pandemic we have strengthened the hospital network by intervening on situations that have been stagnant for years, such as the completion of the Belcolle, or the second level Goddess, also in Viterbo ”. “A battle – added Panunzi – which began some time ago and which now, thanks to the commitment and professionalism of many, is reaching levels and results of fundamental importance. For people and the territory “.

The cup of the Montefiascone hospital

“The territorial network will be further strengthened with funds from the PNRR – underlined D’Amato -. And this is also thanks to the fact, let us not forget, that we managed to get out of a long season of commissioner, which began in 2008. Leaving the commissioner also meant being able to make new recruitments and technological innovation ”.

Montefiascone – Health workers at the inauguration of the hospital’s Cup

“We are among the first regions in Europe for the Covid vaccination campaign – continued the councilor for health -. Now we need to speed up the third dose. The virus is raising its head, in an overbearing way, especially where there is little vaccination. We must complete the over 12s and at the same time take the third dose, for the elderly also at home ”.

The Montefiascone hospital

The new Cup is located on the ground floor of the Montefiascone hospital. Inside there is also a sampling center and prosthesis office. “A place – underlined Donetti – that will play a very important role in the vaccination campaign. Today’s is the third investment of the Lazio region in Montefiascone, after the rehabilitation center and rehabilitation medicine ”.

The external part of the Cup was set up directly with the municipality of the mayor De Santis who made plants and benches available.

“The territorial plan of the region – said Giulia De Santis – will lead Tuscia to be independent from the health point of view. And this thanks to the synergy with the region and local health authorities. Dialogue with institutions is essential for growing together ”.

Daniele Camilli

November 8, 2021