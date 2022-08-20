The commitment of the multinational Kuehne + Nagel with the region – PressPerú

Latin America.- With a presence in 21 countries and considered one of the logistics operators with the greatest presence in South and Central America, the multinational Kuehne+Nagel has been distributing various products for the health area to more than 24 years. 40 million Latin Americans through its Hub in Uruguay, a number that increases considering its center in Panama. Both operations are located in areas that optimize product transit.

The logistics center of Panama stands out for its commercial opportunities at the customs level for its air, sea and land distribution services. 85% of the products handled are medical material loads that require temperature control, which is why it has 1,550 m² exclusively for storing medical-type loads.

The Hub in Uruguay began operations in 1998 and is experiencing significant growth in the health market. It annually transports more than 1,500 tons of pharmaceutical products by air to the region.

Ingo Goldhammer, President of Kuehne+Nagel for South and Central America, comments: “With our long history and investments in the region, we have managed to build a structure that has allowed us to consolidate a team of certified experts who operate this type of product, where concepts such as quality, better conditions and optimal times are a priority for the supply chain to be successfully fulfilled, from its beginning to the final destination”.

Merck, a leading healthcare science and technology company and Kuehne+Nagel customer, recognizes that expertise in handling pharmaceuticals is a differentiator.

Rodrigo Prado, Supply Network Operation Head, adds: “The management of our products is very important to assure patients of the quality of our medicines. We seek to work with suppliers that are our allies, that have highly trained personnel that guarantee temperature control and traceability of each shipment and are committed to the environment, seeking to minimize the carbon footprint during the process.”

As part of Kuehne+Nagel’s commitment to sustainability, both the Panama hub and the Uruguay Hub allow medical supplies to be distributed by air with the help of sustainable, CO2-neutral aviation fuel. These types of solutions reduce the amount of additional carbon introduced into the global cycle by at least 75%.

I like this: I like it Charging…

Related