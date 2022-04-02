The common origin of comic book superheroes: orphans and traumatized

From classic superheroes like Superman or Batman to the Paracuellos of the Spanish Carlos Giménez, many comic book protagonists are orphans or have a traumatic childhood. The exhibition “Superheroes, Orphans and Origins: 125 years in comics”, inaugurated today in London, investigates that turbulent fictional past in common.

The Foundling Museum (“foundling” in Spanish) dedicates a room until August 28 to explore with vignettes and posters how the world of comics has represented abandoned, adopted and fostered minors over more than a hundred years. Often making them exceptional characters with superhuman powers, but often transcending the clichéd image of the traditional superhero.

The epic trajectories traveled by these inspiring characters from the world of comics often begin without parents.

The baby who falls to planet Earth in a spaceship. The boy who witnesses his parents being murdered in an alley. The little girl with curly hair waiting to be adopted at an orphanage. They all seem to share a past marked by trauma and identity struggle.

The exhibition exhibits works by authors such as Bex Glendining, who does not recognize herself in the gender binary (“Seen: Edmonia Lewis, Penultimate Quest, Rolled & Told, Lupina); or Taiyo Matsumoto, whose characters, the orphaned Kuro brothers (“Black” ) and Shiro (“White”), survive as pickpockets in the shady streets of Treasure Town with the mission of protecting the city from the threat of organized crime.

Adventures of Superman, Tarzan, little orphan Annie, Magnus Robot Fighter, Barefoot Gen, Batman, Astro Boy and Black Panther…

The identity dilemma

Caro Howell, director of the Foundling, states that “seen as a group, these characters encourage debates about identity, trauma, autonomy and social belonging”.

It highlights in a statement that their stories “represent a unique lens through which feelings of isolation, unease and resilience can be better understood.”

On one of the walls is a quote from the writer, artist and graphic designer Woodrow Phoenix (“SugarBuzz!”, “Rumble Strip”), who recalls that “almost all child heroes have traumatic origins, disastrous circumstances that end in death of his parents and an abandoned child”.

“We measure heroism in a protagonist by the depth of the difficulties that have been thrown at them. And what could be more horrible for a child than have their whole world come crashing down on them?” he says.

One of those great heroes battered from childhood is Superman, with his superhuman powers, his ability to fly and three different identities -Kal-El, the name given by his biological parents, Clark Kent, who is adopted by Jonathan and Martha Kent, and Superman, who struggles to balance those three personalities.

His story begins on February 14, 1921, when mechanic Walt Wallet finds a baby in a basket on his doorstep with an anonymous message. Walt raises him as his own son, nicknames him “Skeezix,” and the father-son relationship grows in real time.

Tito Paracuellos

There are also the vignettes of “Tito”, from the Paracuellos comic book series by Carlos Giménez, based on his childhood memories.

In these stories with a harsh social background, which began to be published in 1975, the author narrates the life of some children interned in a children’s home run by nuns, in the post-Franco war.

Giménez’s vignettes, who experienced first-hand what it was like to live in these boarding schools, were published for the first time six months after Franco’s death and tell directly and harrowingly of a tremendous childhood, in which the little ones lived tormented and terrified by the nuns

It also rescues the story of the little orphan Annie, Harold’s character published in the “Chicago Sunday Tribune” from 1924 to 2010 -better known for the musical with his name-, who pulls ingenuity and quick thinking to face the challenges of the orphan

There is a space dedicated to remembering the symbolic meaning of the mask for some superheroes, who use it as an essential accessory to obtain protection and camouflage, and also to mark the transition from idea to person.

The sample looks back at the origin of Spiderman or Black Panther, whose beginnings are marked by violence and never overcome the trauma that has shaped their destinies.

Batman, by Bob Kane/Bill Finger, is the identity with superhuman powers that Bruce Wayne adopts as a child and witnesses the murders of his parents, a tragic experience that moves him to dedicate his life to bringing justice to the streets of Gotham as Batman.